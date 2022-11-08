ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 3

Michael Wilson
3d ago

Why no criminal fraud charges??? Sounds open and shut. Lock them all up.

Reply
6
Related
AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back

Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy