Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”

9 DAYS AGO