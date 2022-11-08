ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

BET

TakeOff’s Family Holds Atlanta Candlelight Vigil In His Honor

Migos rapper TakeOff was honored at a vigil in Atlanta hosted by his closest family and friends after he was shot and killed in the crossfire at a private event in Houston on Nov.1. Footage of a candle-lighting ceremony surfaced online on Friday (Nov. 4) and showed TakeOff’s loved ones...
ATLANTA, GA
extratv

Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed

A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral: Report

Justin Bieber will reportedly be performing at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday. Justin Bieber is expected to perform at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a new report from TMZ. Bieber previously collaborated with Migos for the Culture III track, “What You See.” Migos are also featured on his own song, “Looking for You.”
ATLANTA, GA
Dazed

Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died

Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death

Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
KHOU

Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos

HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
HOUSTON, TX

