Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Throwback Migos Photo Resurfaces of Group Before Fame After Takeoff Death
Takeoff died after a "stray bullet" hit him during an alleged argument outside the venue, according to his record label.
BET
TakeOff’s Family Holds Atlanta Candlelight Vigil In His Honor
Migos rapper TakeOff was honored at a vigil in Atlanta hosted by his closest family and friends after he was shot and killed in the crossfire at a private event in Houston on Nov.1. Footage of a candle-lighting ceremony surfaced online on Friday (Nov. 4) and showed TakeOff’s loved ones...
Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed
A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
How to attend Takeoff’s funeral
Fans will be able to attend a celebration honoring Takeoff at noon Friday at State Farm Arena, according to a press rele...
hotnewhiphop.com
Justin Bieber To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral: Report
Justin Bieber will reportedly be performing at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday. Justin Bieber is expected to perform at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a new report from TMZ. Bieber previously collaborated with Migos for the Culture III track, “What You See.” Migos are also featured on his own song, “Looking for You.”
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death
Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
Alicia Keys To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral Service
Takeoff’s funeral has been scheduled for Nov. 11 at the State Farm Arena in ATL, but the event will not be live-streamed for fans.
Migos rapper Takeoff mourned after Houston shooting
Fans react on Twitter to Migos rapper Takeoff's deadly shooting. The rapper was killed early Tuesday.
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
Drake Postpones Apollo Show to ‘Pay Respect’ to Takeoff at Funeral
Drake is postponing his scheduled show at the Apollo Theater to mourn his friend Takeoff. On Monday, the rapper shared that instead of hosting one show in New York City this weekend, he’ll host two concerts in early December in order to make time to attend the late Migos member’s funeral in Atlanta.
I always vacation somewhere with snow during the holidays. These 9 US places are my favorite quintessential winter wonderlands.
Try out kicksledding and fill up on fish boils in Fish Creek, Wisconsin, or live out your winter Olympic dreams in Park City, Utah.
Comments / 0