Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wide Open Country

2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style

The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards.  While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian.  Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Maren Morris Shows Up To 2022 CMA Awards After Saying She Might Not Attend

Maren Morris showed up to the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9 looking absolutely stunning. The country singer, who was nominated for Album of the Year at the event, skipped the red carpet at the event. However, she was inside the arena for the awards ceremony. Although she didn’t win in her category — the award went to Luke Combs — she was there to celebrate the singer and watch the performances throughout the night.
HollywoodLife

Jo Dee Messina Makes 1st CMA Awards Appearance In 20 Years For Surprise Performance With Cole Swindell

Jo Dee Messina returned to the CMA Awards for the first time in 20 years during the 2022 show on Nov. 9. The country singer surprised the audience when she appeared onstage during Cole Swindell’s performance of the show. Cole was performing his song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which was inspired by Jo Dee’s 1996 hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” The legendary country singer belted out the final verse of her song to close out the performance, making for the ultimate duet. The last time Jo Dee attended the CMA Awards was back in 2002, so this was a big night!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022

“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Country Thang Daily

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Win Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde bagged the Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” beating Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy’s “Beers on Me;” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You;” Midland’s collaboration with Jon Pardi on “Longneck Way to Go;” and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Maren Morris Skips CMA Awards Red Carpet, Shows Up Late Just To Hear Album Of The Year Announcement

It looks like Maren Morris decided to attend the CMA Awards after all… but she did skip the red carpet and only stayed for a few minutes. In the wake of her very public twitter beef with Brittany Aldean, (which you can read about in-depth HERE), she previously mentioned that she was reconsidering attending the show, even though shew was nominated for Album of the Year for her Humble Quest record.
The Tennessean

CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs is bringing 'The Kind of Love We Make' to award show stage

Expect a throwback country-rock groove Wednesday night when Luke Combs hits center stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Combs, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, brings his latest barn-burning radio hit "The Kind of Love We Make" to Bridgestone Arena for the annual awards show. Combs debuted the song earlier this year on latest studio album, "Growin' Up." ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know

The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gets Dramatic in Y2K-Approved Denim Dress & Boots With Thomas Rhett for ‘Where We Started’ CMA Awards Performance

Katy Perry made her CMA Awards debut onstage with Thomas Rhett. The singer’s brought down the house with their pop-country collaboration, “Where We Started,” at tonight’s star-studded show in Nashville, Tenn. Perry pulled out a show-stopping look for her performance at the Bridgestone Arena. Her outfit offered a Y2K feel as she wore a dramatic acid-wash denim dress. The strapless piece had a large circle cutout on the hip and featured a thigh-high split that was outlined with yellow fringe details. Perry complemented her wardrobe with fishnet tights and a black cowgirl hat. To further elevate the moment, the “Dark Horse” hitmaker...
NASHVILLE, TN
