Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
The feud continues. Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris at a Nashville concert, eliciting boos from the crowd amid the Grammy Award winner's feud with Brittany Aldean. The Georgia native, 45, said he wanted to bring up a special guest during his Friday, October 14, show at Bridgestone Arena. “I thought, man, who could I call? […]
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style
The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after… The post Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going appeared first on Outsider.
WUSA
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Marry Her Secret Beau
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
AOL Corp
Date Night! Brittany and Jason Aldean Attend CMAs Amid Maren Morris Feud
Burnin’ it down! Jason Aldean enjoyed a night out at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards with wife Brittany Aldean (née Kerr) amid her ongoing feud with fellow musician Maren Morris. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, showed a united front as they stepped out in...
Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards
Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards. While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian. Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
Kane and Katelyn Brown Bring Home the CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet for Their Daughter
Parents would usually do everything for their children. In the case of Kane and Katelyn Brown, they brought the CMA Awards 2021 red carpet experience home for their daughter. So before we even think about the CMA Awards 2022 Complete list of winners, let’s take a step back and look at this heartwarming event from a year ago.
Maren Morris Shows Up To 2022 CMA Awards After Saying She Might Not Attend
Maren Morris showed up to the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9 looking absolutely stunning. The country singer, who was nominated for Album of the Year at the event, skipped the red carpet at the event. However, she was inside the arena for the awards ceremony. Although she didn’t win in her category — the award went to Luke Combs — she was there to celebrate the singer and watch the performances throughout the night.
AOL Corp
Parents' Night Out! Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Step Out at 2022 CMAs
Luke Combs is a well-known musician in the country music industry, weaving the sound of Nashville into his albums. In addition to his success in Music City, he’s enjoying a loving marriage to his wife, Nicole Combs. Before Luke met his spouse, he had left everything behind in North...
Jo Dee Messina Makes 1st CMA Awards Appearance In 20 Years For Surprise Performance With Cole Swindell
Jo Dee Messina returned to the CMA Awards for the first time in 20 years during the 2022 show on Nov. 9. The country singer surprised the audience when she appeared onstage during Cole Swindell’s performance of the show. Cole was performing his song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which was inspired by Jo Dee’s 1996 hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” The legendary country singer belted out the final verse of her song to close out the performance, making for the ultimate duet. The last time Jo Dee attended the CMA Awards was back in 2002, so this was a big night!
Cody Johnson’s ”TIl You Can’t’ Named 2022 CMA Music Video of the Year Winner
Cody Johnson's message to seize life while you can has earned him his very first CMA Award. The singer's music video for "'Til You Can't" was named Music Video of the Year winner on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9), ahead of the ABC broadcast. Johnson's video follows a family reenacting the...
Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022
“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Win Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde bagged the Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” beating Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy’s “Beers on Me;” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You;” Midland’s collaboration with Jon Pardi on “Longneck Way to Go;” and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never.”
Maren Morris Skips CMA Awards Red Carpet, Shows Up Late Just To Hear Album Of The Year Announcement
It looks like Maren Morris decided to attend the CMA Awards after all… but she did skip the red carpet and only stayed for a few minutes. In the wake of her very public twitter beef with Brittany Aldean, (which you can read about in-depth HERE), she previously mentioned that she was reconsidering attending the show, even though shew was nominated for Album of the Year for her Humble Quest record.
CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs is bringing 'The Kind of Love We Make' to award show stage
Expect a throwback country-rock groove Wednesday night when Luke Combs hits center stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Combs, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, brings his latest barn-burning radio hit "The Kind of Love We Make" to Bridgestone Arena for the annual awards show. Combs debuted the song earlier this year on latest studio album, "Growin' Up." ...
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know
The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
Katy Perry Gets Dramatic in Y2K-Approved Denim Dress & Boots With Thomas Rhett for ‘Where We Started’ CMA Awards Performance
Katy Perry made her CMA Awards debut onstage with Thomas Rhett. The singer’s brought down the house with their pop-country collaboration, “Where We Started,” at tonight’s star-studded show in Nashville, Tenn. Perry pulled out a show-stopping look for her performance at the Bridgestone Arena. Her outfit offered a Y2K feel as she wore a dramatic acid-wash denim dress. The strapless piece had a large circle cutout on the hip and featured a thigh-high split that was outlined with yellow fringe details. Perry complemented her wardrobe with fishnet tights and a black cowgirl hat. To further elevate the moment, the “Dark Horse” hitmaker...
