myjrpaper.com
Norman Malcolm Kilgore Jr.
Norman Malcolm Kilgore Jr., 39, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. He was born on March 11, 1983, to Malcolm and Louise Kilgore. He was a son, father, brother, cousin and friend. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his uncle and cousins. Despite a rough battle with cancer, he never lost his witty sense of humor and ability to make those around him laugh.
Betty Rawls
Mrs. Betty Sue Rawls, 83, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 08, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Guin on May 04, 1939 to Wyman Tarwater and Adelue Nix Tarwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wyman and Adelue Tarwater; siblings, Milton Tarwater, Patsy Tarwater, Shelby Webster, Linda Tarwater Dorothy Zuber, Bevy Tarwater and Billy Joe Tarwater.
Betty Miles
Betty Miles, 83, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Hamilton Freewill Baptist Church with burial following at the Cooper Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home. 161 Falcon Circle. Hamilton, Ala. 35570. 205-921-3197.
James Randall McDaniel
James Randall McDaniel, 61, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his residence. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at the Memorial Gardens. Hamilton Funeral Home. 161 Falcon Circle. Hamilton, Ala. 35570.
Dale Hollingsworth
Mr. Wilburn Dale Hollingsworth, better known as Dale, 73, of Winfield, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Northwest Medical Center in Winfield. He was born in Fayette County, Ala., May 17, 1949 to Wilburn Houston Hollingsworth and Bonnie Mae Hubbert Hollingsworth. Dale was a member of the...
William Wade Perry
Mr. William Wade Perry, better known as Billy, 74, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Princeton Baptist Hospital in Birmingham. Mr. Perry was born in Fayette County on Jan. 15, 1948, to Alton and Melba Aldridge Perry. Mr. Perry was a member of the Church...
