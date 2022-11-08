ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Elon Musk reportedly weighs paywall for the entirety of Twitter

By Brendan Morrow
 4 days ago

Since taking over at Twitter, Elon Musk has started rolling out a plan to charge for blue checkmarks. But he may not stop there.

Musk, who officially acquired Twitter last month, has discussed the idea of implementing a paywall for the entirety of Twitter, according to a report from Casey Newton at Platformer . "Most or all users" could be charged a subscription fee, and under one plan, users would only be able to browse Twitter for a "limited amount of time" monthly before needing to pay, the report says.

This would be another monumental change to Twitter's business as the platform launches a new $8 per month version of Twitter Blue. A Blue subscription isn't currently required to use Twitter, but those who subscribe will receive a blue checkmark, as well as features like the ability to post longer video and audio and receive fewer ads.

"We need to pay the bills somehow!" Musk tweeted at author Stephen King to defend the subscription fee. "Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers."

Originally, Musk was reportedly looking to charge $20 a month rather than $8, but at either price, the idea sparked backlash due to concerns that handing out blue checkmarks to anyone who pays could increase the spread of misinformation on the platform. The rollout of checkmarks for Blue subscribers was delayed until after the midterm elections after employees raised concerns that the "for-play badges could cause confusion," The New York Times reports .

Platformer 's report says it wasn't clear "how serious" Musk is about the paywall idea, which "does not appear imminent" as the site remains focused on its Twitter Blue launch.

Elon Musk abruptly scraps Twitter 'official' checkmark hours after launch

Gray checkmarks are the new blue checkmarks — or at least, they were for a few hours. Twitter on Wednesday launched a new kind of checkmark for high-profile accounts: A gray "official" label, which Twitter director of product management Esther Crawford said would be applied to accounts of "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures." It was a response to concerns over owner Elon Musk's plan to give a verified blue checkmark to anyone who pays for Twitter Blue, which experts feared could lead to the spread of misinformation. Crawford said the new labels...
Twitter reportedly pauses sign-ups for verification checkmark after 'impersonation issues'

Twitter is reportedly pressing pause on allowing users to buy verified blue checkmarks after the new feature prompted impersonators to flood the platform.  The social media platform suspended the launch of the new Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers a verified blue checkmark for $8 a month, "to help address impersonation issues," an internal note said, according to Platformer's Zoë Schiffer. The news was confirmed by The Washington Post, which reported that Twitter told employees on Thursday night it is temporarily disabling Twitter Blue sign-ups. Existing subscribers were reportedly still able to access Blue's features.  The suspension comes as Twitter is inundated with users...
Twitter Blue checkmark impersonators include Mario giving the finger on 'Nintendo' account

Be careful who you retweet these days.  Now that Twitter has introduced the ability to buy a verified blue checkmark by subscribing to Twitter Blue for $8 a month, the social media platform has been flooded with accounts impersonating famous people or companies, which in some cases have racked up thousands of retweets before Twitter had a chance to suspend them.  Since Wednesday, blue checkmark accounts have popped up to impersonate everyone from former President Donald Trump to NBA star LeBron James. A tweet from the latter aimed to dupe followers into believing James was requesting a trade from the Los Angeles...
Chris Rock will be the 1st person to perform live on Netflix

Live from Netflix, it's Chris Rock!  The comedian is set for a comedy special on Netflix in 2023, and in a first for the streamer, it will be aired live. Rock will become the first person to ever perform live on the streaming service, according to Netflix, which called this its "first-ever live, global streaming event."  "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history," Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw said. "This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is...
Is the Metaverse to blame for Meta's layoff of 11,000 employees?

Layoffs in the tech industry continued Wednesday, as Facebook's parent company, Meta, announced it was parting ways with more than 11,000 employees, around 13 percent of the brand's staff.  In a letter announcing the decision, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed the decision on a surge of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the company make strategic errors in investments. "Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected," Zuckerberg said. "Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn ... [has] caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected." Beyond the layoffs, Zuckerberg also...
7 brutally funny cartoons about the 'red wave' that wasn't

Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
