Boston, MA

wzid.com

Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show

Register below for a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show at the Rim Sports Complex in Hampton this weekend!. Visit more than 150 artisans, craftsmen, and specialty food artists from around New England for beautiful holiday decor and gifts for everyone on your list! Open 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 19th and 10am-3pm on Sunday, November 20th.
HAMPTON, NH
Boston Globe

Readers say these local shops are the best in the area. Tell us your favorites.

They sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more. Boston.com readers love their local small businesses so much they want you to enjoy them, too. Last year, we put together a guide of 50 reader-recommended local businesses that readers wanted to support during the holiday season. We once again asked our readers to share the local businesses they think make their community a better place to live and shop, and they’ve sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Chow openedDumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH
nshoremag.com

10 Best Restaurants in Andover

Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
ANDOVER, MA
94.9 HOM

Rain? Snow? No Problem for This Unique New England Indoor Mini Golf Course

Fall in New England is an absolute gem. The weather is great, the foliage is exquisite, the tourists go home. It's just the perfect time. However, there's a miserable nuisance named Winter lurking not far behind. And when winter hits New England mini golfers start their annual pilgrimage indoors for months. If only there was a place these golfers could go...spoiler alert, there is.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past

BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Will COVID surge in Greater Boston this winter? We asked the experts.

Health experts expect an uptick in COVID-19 cases this winter, but they aren't sure whether it will rise to a surge. The third winter of COVID-19 is fast approaching, heralded by unnerving headlines about so-called “nightmare” variants, waning hospital capacity, and a potential “tridemic” of respiratory illness and flu.
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

BISHOP FEEHAN HIGH SCHOOL LETTERS OF INTENT

Bishop Feehan Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent. Bishop Feehan High School Athletic Director Christian Schatz is pleased to announce that twenty members of the class of 2023 have signed their National Letters of Intent and will continue to compete in their respective sports in college. Front Row: Samantha Reale,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
miltontimes.com

Novara closed after two-alarm fire

Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
MILTON, MA

