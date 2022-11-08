Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater
Going to the movies is an activity for people of all ages. There is just something about kicking back and relaxing and watching something new (or old). Everyone has a favorite movie theater that they go to or one that they previously frequented, and being a celebrity is no exception to that fact.
wzid.com
Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show
Register below for a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show at the Rim Sports Complex in Hampton this weekend!. Visit more than 150 artisans, craftsmen, and specialty food artists from around New England for beautiful holiday decor and gifts for everyone on your list! Open 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 19th and 10am-3pm on Sunday, November 20th.
Founder of legendary Kowloon restaurant dies at 95
One of the most iconic restaurants in the Boston area has lost its matriarch. In a post on its Twitter page, Kowloon announced that founder Madeline Wong has passed away at the age of 95. “Throughout her 95 years, she lived life to its fullest, and was an incredible and...
Bright Nights and Winterlights in Mass. up for best holiday lights display
Two Massachusetts light display are in the running to be voted the most favorited holiday lights display in the country. Bright Nights in Forest Park and Winterlights in Stockbridge, Canton and North Andover are in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best favorite holiday lights display. “For many...
Boston Globe
Readers say these local shops are the best in the area. Tell us your favorites.
They sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more. Boston.com readers love their local small businesses so much they want you to enjoy them, too. Last year, we put together a guide of 50 reader-recommended local businesses that readers wanted to support during the holiday season. We once again asked our readers to share the local businesses they think make their community a better place to live and shop, and they’ve sent recommendations for fitness studios, gift shops, breweries, and more.
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Chow openedDumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients.
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
nshoremag.com
10 Best Restaurants in Andover
Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
Rain? Snow? No Problem for This Unique New England Indoor Mini Golf Course
Fall in New England is an absolute gem. The weather is great, the foliage is exquisite, the tourists go home. It's just the perfect time. However, there's a miserable nuisance named Winter lurking not far behind. And when winter hits New England mini golfers start their annual pilgrimage indoors for months. If only there was a place these golfers could go...spoiler alert, there is.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport urged to check flight status
BOSTON — Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport are being urged to check their flight status as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the United States. In a tweet, Logan Airport wrote, “Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”
Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past
BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
Will COVID surge in Greater Boston this winter? We asked the experts.
Health experts expect an uptick in COVID-19 cases this winter, but they aren't sure whether it will rise to a surge. The third winter of COVID-19 is fast approaching, heralded by unnerving headlines about so-called “nightmare” variants, waning hospital capacity, and a potential “tridemic” of respiratory illness and flu.
mybackyardnews.com
BISHOP FEEHAN HIGH SCHOOL LETTERS OF INTENT
Bishop Feehan Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent. Bishop Feehan High School Athletic Director Christian Schatz is pleased to announce that twenty members of the class of 2023 have signed their National Letters of Intent and will continue to compete in their respective sports in college. Front Row: Samantha Reale,...
miltontimes.com
Novara closed after two-alarm fire
Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
nbcboston.com
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
Comments / 0