Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?
MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens? For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green,...
Minnesota's Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here's How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
gophersports.com
Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
fox9.com
Gophers sign top recruits Dennis Evans, Cam Christie to 2023 class
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball program signed its best class in several years on Wednesday, adding Cam Christie and Dennis Evans to the 2023 class. Ben Johnson, in his second season as a head coach, announced that he also added Erick Reader as a preferred walk-on,...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 10
With three games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are now bowl-eligible after securing their sixth win against Nebraska, improving their record to 6-3. Now we can finally turn our attention to bowl predictions!. A lot can happen in the next three weeks, so take...
gophersports.com
Traffic Advisory for Friday, Nov. 11
The University of Minnesota is hosting four separate athletic competitions on campus on Friday, Nov. 11, as women's swimming, men's basketball, volleyball and men's hockey all host home events that night. Women's swimming hosts Iowa at 5:00 p.m., while men's basketball will face St. Francis Brooklyn at 6:00 p.m., volleyball...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
gophersports.com
Gophers Welcome Three Additions to the Men's Basketball Program
University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
Epic Night Tubing w/ Synchronized Lights and Music in Minnesota
Make this winter one to never forget by checking out this epic night tubing in Minnesota. I've seen pictures but I've never been. I'm thinking this might be the year I need to go. I know I'm an adult but this looks too fun to pass up on!. Powder Ridge...
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show. Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week
Shake Shack has confirmed that its long-awaited 5th Twin Cities location will open next week. The burger chain confirmed last year that it would be opening a new restaurant at Rosedale Center in Roseville. On Friday, it confirmed that the restaurant is ready for business, and will officially open its...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Wing Flap Issue Diverts Brainerd-Bound Flight to Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An issue with wing flaps forced a SkyWest flight to be diverted to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) early Thursday morning. Flight tracking website Flight Aware indicates SkyWest Flight 4287 departed from Bemidji at 6:27 a.m. The flight was bound for Brainerd but diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul.
State completes $350 million I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater
Interstate-94 west entrance sign in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction. The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway...
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - 17-year-old Brayden Foster has been missing for a week and was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, around 5 PM getting off an after-school activity bus.
