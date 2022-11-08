Read full article on original website
Wesley Wayne Childers
Wesley Wayne Childers, 31, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, July 13, 1991, to mother Carol Childers Humphres and father Troy Childers. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother - Carol Childers Davis Humphres; dad -...
Dale Hollingsworth
Mr. Wilburn Dale Hollingsworth, better known as Dale, 73, of Winfield, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Northwest Medical Center in Winfield. He was born in Fayette County, Ala., May 17, 1949 to Wilburn Houston Hollingsworth and Bonnie Mae Hubbert Hollingsworth. Dale was a member of the...
Betty Rawls
Mrs. Betty Sue Rawls, 83, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 08, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Guin on May 04, 1939 to Wyman Tarwater and Adelue Nix Tarwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wyman and Adelue Tarwater; siblings, Milton Tarwater, Patsy Tarwater, Shelby Webster, Linda Tarwater Dorothy Zuber, Bevy Tarwater and Billy Joe Tarwater.
Norman Malcolm Kilgore Jr.
Norman Malcolm Kilgore Jr., 39, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. He was born on March 11, 1983, to Malcolm and Louise Kilgore. He was a son, father, brother, cousin and friend. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his uncle and cousins. Despite a rough battle with cancer, he never lost his witty sense of humor and ability to make those around him laugh.
Katrina Kay Franks
Ms. Katrina Kay Franks, 42, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Fayette Medical Center. She was born in Winfield on Dec. 3, 1979, to Venthal and Linda Ganey Franks. She loved spending time with family and friends at Windows Unlimited in Winfield and with the ARC program in Fayette.
William Wade Perry
Mr. William Wade Perry, better known as Billy, 74, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Princeton Baptist Hospital in Birmingham. Mr. Perry was born in Fayette County on Jan. 15, 1948, to Alton and Melba Aldridge Perry. Mr. Perry was a member of the Church...
James Randall McDaniel
James Randall McDaniel, 61, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his residence. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at the Memorial Gardens. Hamilton Funeral Home. 161 Falcon Circle. Hamilton, Ala. 35570.
