FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westsideseattle.com
Take a trip to Camp West; Outdoor themed restaurant is clever, curious and fun
Camp West restaurant and bar is now open (technically) in the West Seattle Junction and it is all about the outdoor, camping theme from the decor to the food and drink. But it's honestly more like what is known as "Glamping" since this is anything but roughing it. Co-Owner Patrick Haight has done this once before in Tacoma at the Camp Bar and it was a natural to bring that experience to this location. It's located in the former West 5 at 4539 California Ave SW, which closed last February. Camp West is also owned by Toni Uy and Nuri Aydinel (he also owns Kizuki Ramen). Toni managed West 5 for 15 yrs and was able to to be part owner of the space she loved as well and make it her own.
capitolhillseattle.com
Kitchen fire scorches 12th Ave’s Barrio restaurant
A significant kitchen fire left at least least one person with burn injuries and damaged the Trace Loft North building on 12th Ave Saturday morning. Seattle Fire was called to the Barrio restaurant in the 1400 block 12th between Pine and Pike around 10:30 AM to reports of a fire inside the venue that was threatening the rest of the 100-unit condo building above.
Washingtonian.com
Go Inside This Boho-Traditional Bungalow in Arlington With a Pink Dining Room Ceiling
“Look Inside My Home” is our series where we peek into the homes of Washingtonians. Want your house featured? Email [email protected]washingtonian.com. Annabel Joy, 34, lives in a 1922 Craftsman bungalow in Arlington with her husband, Kean Duffey, their 2-year-old daughter, Cilla, and their 7-year-old French bulldog, Mona (with another baby girl on the way).
Tri-City Herald
Best pastries in Washington? French bakery with savory and sweet treats makes Yelp list
The best spot for pastries in Washington is a French bakery that serves sweet and savory treats, Yelp says. Petit Pierre Bakery in Seattle was recognized as the top spot for pastries in the state, according to a list released by Yelp on Monday, Nov. 7. To find the best...
KING-5
Meet Ballard's rooftop watchdog
SEATTLE — Rumple the dog is obsessed with his owner’s rooftop! For three years, Rumple has jumped on the roof and kept watch over his Ballard neighborhood. "I never would in a million years dream that my dog was gonna go climbing on top of the house," owner Ruby Holmes said.
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Pigs, Fundraising, and Winter Fun
$3 Million Raised for Student Scholarships at Saint Martin’s University Gala. Some $3 million was raised for student scholarships at the yearly Saint Martin’s University Gala Nov. 5. More than 600 alumni and friends came to the Lacey campus to watch chef Anne Burrell demo on stage an Italian five-course wine-paired menu. The event also included a live auction and an after party with live music. Find out more here.
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
capitolhillseattle.com
Townhome project ready to fill lot empty for years since the demolition of a Capitol Hill landmark
In 2018, there was a sudden rush to demolish a 114-year-old Capitol Hill landmark building. The lot where the Galbraith House stood has been empty except for wildflowers and weeds ever since but new development set to fill this corner of 17th Ave at E Howell is finally ready to move forward.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
urbnlivn.com
Nexus tries rent-to-own on some unsold homes
Following in Gridiron’s footsteps, Nexus, the 389-unit condo at 1808 Minor Ave is trying rent-to-own to move some of their unsold homes. This program ends at the end of this year. How it works. Sign a 6-month lease with an option to purchase the unit at the end of...
Tenants at Lyon Building in Downtown Seattle claim no heat for weeks, rough conditions
Seattle, WA. – Tenants at the Lyon Building on Third Avenue and James Street in Seattle are claiming the entire building has been without working heat for weeks as temperatures continue to drop in our area. The Lyon Building is one of 14 housing sites operated by the Downtown...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
seattlerefined.com
Seattle couple goes viral as they save senior dogs
Plenty of people adopted 'pandemic pups' during the COVID quarantine period. But one Seattle couple opened their hearts and homes to four older pets and never looked back. Now Adrian Lott and Spencer Erickson have made it their mission to advocate for senior dogs and have gone viral in the process.
q13fox.com
Hundreds attend emotional funeral at Climate Pledge Arena for beloved Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - Loss, love and a life of service: Thursday was the emotional tribute for beloved Seattle business owner and community leader, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. Family, friends and elected officials were among the hundreds of people gathered at Climate Pledge Arena for his memorial service. Through song, prayer and...
thurstontalk.com
Turtleman Used Bookstore in Olympia Opens
On Capitol Way, about a half-mile southeast of the Washington State Capitol Building, are two folding signs. One reads, “Used Books – Open,” with an arrow between “books” and “open.” The other says, “Turtleman Used Books Open.” The signs point to a small complex set back from the road where Turtleman’s, a used bookstore in Olympia, just opened. Owner Murlin Varner says the signs are doing exactly what is needed. “I get people [who] come in and say, ‘I’ve seen your signs for weeks, I thought I’d have to stop and look.’”
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
