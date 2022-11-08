ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a trip to Camp West; Outdoor themed restaurant is clever, curious and fun

Camp West restaurant and bar is now open (technically) in the West Seattle Junction and it is all about the outdoor, camping theme from the decor to the food and drink. But it's honestly more like what is known as "Glamping" since this is anything but roughing it. Co-Owner Patrick Haight has done this once before in Tacoma at the Camp Bar and it was a natural to bring that experience to this location. It's located in the former West 5 at 4539 California Ave SW, which closed last February. Camp West is also owned by Toni Uy and Nuri Aydinel (he also owns Kizuki Ramen). Toni managed West 5 for 15 yrs and was able to to be part owner of the space she loved as well and make it her own.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Kitchen fire scorches 12th Ave’s Barrio restaurant

A significant kitchen fire left at least least one person with burn injuries and damaged the Trace Loft North building on 12th Ave Saturday morning. Seattle Fire was called to the Barrio restaurant in the 1400 block 12th between Pine and Pike around 10:30 AM to reports of a fire inside the venue that was threatening the rest of the 100-unit condo building above.
SEATTLE, WA
Washingtonian.com

Go Inside This Boho-Traditional Bungalow in Arlington With a Pink Dining Room Ceiling

“Look Inside My Home” is our series where we peek into the homes of Washingtonians. Want your house featured? Email [email protected]washingtonian.com. Annabel Joy, 34, lives in a 1922 Craftsman bungalow in Arlington with her husband, Kean Duffey, their 2-year-old daughter, Cilla, and their 7-year-old French bulldog, Mona (with another baby girl on the way).
ARLINGTON, WA
KING-5

Meet Ballard's rooftop watchdog

SEATTLE — Rumple the dog is obsessed with his owner’s rooftop! For three years, Rumple has jumped on the roof and kept watch over his Ballard neighborhood. "I never would in a million years dream that my dog was gonna go climbing on top of the house," owner Ruby Holmes said.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: Pigs, Fundraising, and Winter Fun

$3 Million Raised for Student Scholarships at Saint Martin’s University Gala. Some $3 million was raised for student scholarships at the yearly Saint Martin’s University Gala Nov. 5. More than 600 alumni and friends came to the Lacey campus to watch chef Anne Burrell demo on stage an Italian five-course wine-paired menu. The event also included a live auction and an after party with live music. Find out more here.
LACEY, WA
travelawaits.com

You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market

Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
TACOMA, WA
urbnlivn.com

Nexus tries rent-to-own on some unsold homes

Following in Gridiron’s footsteps, Nexus, the 389-unit condo at 1808 Minor Ave is trying rent-to-own to move some of their unsold homes. This program ends at the end of this year. How it works. Sign a 6-month lease with an option to purchase the unit at the end of...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle couple goes viral as they save senior dogs

Plenty of people adopted 'pandemic pups' during the COVID quarantine period. But one Seattle couple opened their hearts and homes to four older pets and never looked back. Now Adrian Lott and Spencer Erickson have made it their mission to advocate for senior dogs and have gone viral in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Turtleman Used Bookstore in Olympia Opens

On Capitol Way, about a half-mile southeast of the Washington State Capitol Building, are two folding signs. One reads, “Used Books – Open,” with an arrow between “books” and “open.” The other says, “Turtleman Used Books Open.” The signs point to a small complex set back from the road where Turtleman’s, a used bookstore in Olympia, just opened. Owner Murlin Varner says the signs are doing exactly what is needed. “I get people [who] come in and say, ‘I’ve seen your signs for weeks, I thought I’d have to stop and look.’”
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
