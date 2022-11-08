ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

myjrpaper.com

Marion County advances to second round of playoffs

RAGLAND — The Marion County Red Raiders succeeded in stopping the Ragland Purple Devils from continuing on to the playoffs Friday, Nov. 4. Marion County played a strong game, ending it with a score of 59-22 and is the only one from the county going to the second round of playoffs. They will take on Valley Head this Friday in Guin.
MARION COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Hackleburg’s season ends in rout 51-8

Gadsden — The Hackleburg Panthers’ season came to an end on Friday night as they suffered a first round playoff loss to Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Early in the first quarter, Coosa Christian established a lead with a five-yard touchdown run. They were able to score again with...
HACKLEBURG, AL

