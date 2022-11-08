ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady admits he still watches the Patriots every week

Tom Brady is no longer the quarterback for the New England Patriots, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t keeping a close eye on his former team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback admitted he still watches Patriots games weekly, and he’s been thoroughly impressed by what they’ve been able to accomplish this season.

“I just watch that team every week, and I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top,” said Brady, per the New York Post.

The top is coach Bill Belichick, who combined with Brady to win six Super Bowls by forging the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

There will always be appreciation from both sides for that journey and what the duo was able to accomplish together. I even delved into a little fantasy ahead of the trade deadline and listed Brady as a possible option for the Patriots.

Who wouldn’t want to see Brady finish out his career in New England? Yeah, yeah—that ship has most likely sailed.

But fans can dream, right?

