Norman Malcolm Kilgore Jr., 39, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. He was born on March 11, 1983, to Malcolm and Louise Kilgore. He was a son, father, brother, cousin and friend. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his uncle and cousins. Despite a rough battle with cancer, he never lost his witty sense of humor and ability to make those around him laugh.

JASPER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO