State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis

Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
Digital Collegian

Penn State catches fire, looks to ignite in NCAA Tournament

Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament. The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion. With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were...
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball defeats Fairfield behind dominant 2nd-half performance

It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense. The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season. After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.
Digital Collegian

Will Penn State be able to prove its team’s strength against Maryland? | The 1-0 Podcast

Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.
Digital Collegian

Penn State rides hot night from role players to win over Loyola Maryland, 2-0 record to start year

Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.
