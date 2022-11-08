Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO