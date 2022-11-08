Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
‘We’re peaking at the right time’ | Penn State women’s soccer rides confidence into NCAA Tournament
Penn State is treating its first-round NCAA Tournament clash with Quinnipiac just like any other matchup. After a difficult nonconference schedule that featured three ranked foes, as well as facing the Big Ten’s best, the national tournament presents nothing new for the blue and white. “People think that the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball rides offensive explosion to first ranked Big Ten win
With the Purdue faithful draped in black for the annual blackout game at Holloway Gymnasium, they came dressed for a funeral as Penn State upset the No. 15 Boilermakers in a thrilling four sets. Despite the tough environment that Purdue possessed, the Nittany Lions were able to pick up one...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball knocks off Purdue, extends win streak to 4 games
No. 16 Penn State traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face Purdue in a Saturday night matchup. The blue and white came away with its first ranked win over a Big Ten team on the season, taking down the Boilermakers 3-1 The Nittany Lions started off on a positive note,...
Digital Collegian
Big 1st half lifts Penn State field hockey to victory over Louisville in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Penn State earned its revenge Friday. For the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the blue and white headed to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face off against Louisville. The Nittany Lions beat the Cardinals by a score of 5-0, advancing Penn State to the second round of the tournament.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis
Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
Digital Collegian
Improved 3rd-quarter play will be crucial for rest of 2022-23 season for Penn State women’s basketball
Over the years, members of the Penn State community have become accustomed to the phrase, “second-half team.”. The motto has been somewhat of a rallying cry for Nittany Lion athletics over the past several years, and it is a label the Lady Lions would certainly hope to achieve this year.
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford becomes all-time leader in passing yards for Penn State football during Maryland game
There’s a new name atop the Penn State record books. With his first-quarter pass to Brenton Strange, Sean Clifford has officially overtaken Trace McSorley for the most career passing yards in Penn State program history. He needed just 16 yards to break the record coming into the day. Clifford...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Shay Ciezki gets 1st career start for Penn State’s women's basketball in win against Fairfield
Trial by fire is nothing new in collegiate sports and such was the case on Friday night. After seeing success with the original starting lineup on Wednesday night, coach Carolyn Kieger decided to make a major adjustment for the Lady Lions, sliding freshman guard Shay Ciezki into the starting point guard position.
Digital Collegian
Penn State catches fire, looks to ignite in NCAA Tournament
Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament. The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion. With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball defeats Fairfield behind dominant 2nd-half performance
It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense. The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season. After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey hosts Brown for 2-game series at Pegula Ice Arena
While Penn State is still in a good spot for the rest of the season, this past weekend was less than ideal for the squad. The Nittany Lions split their weekend series with unranked Mercyhurst at home, winning 4-1 Friday but coming out flat Saturday afternoon. The 3-1 loss to...
Digital Collegian
Will Penn State be able to prove its team’s strength against Maryland? | The 1-0 Podcast
Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling proves why it’s the team to beat in opening-night thrashing of Lock Haven
Good teams win, great teams cover. Looking to make a statement in their first match since claiming the 2021-22 national title, the Nittany Lions did more than just get the job done against a solid Lock Haven squad. Penn State cruised to a nearly flawless victory, besting the Bald Eagles...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive backs stifle Maryland even without Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State ran out on the field for warmups prior to its game against Maryland, with a handful of players set to miss the game who had been dealing with injuries leading up to Saturday. One surprise player who wasn’t participating was redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. “Joey Porter...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey defeats No. 1 team again, downing Minnesota on the road
Penn State defeated Minnesota 4-2 on Thursday at 3M Arena at Mariucci to earn its 10th victory of the season and its second win in as many weeks against the top-ranked team in the nation. The Nittany Lions started the scoring after a miscue from the Minnesota defense gave them...
Digital Collegian
Behind 18 points from Camren Wynter, Penn State men’s basketball handles business
The bar was set high for Camren Wynter in his first game in a Penn State uniform. Given the start, the former Drexel guard scored just nine points on 43% shooting in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening victory over Winthrop, a performance overshadowed by another transfer — Andrew Funk.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for No. 14 Penn State football's home clash with Maryland
For the second straight week, Penn State is favored to beat its opponent, and this week it's Maryland. The Nittany Lions are 10-point favorites over the Terrapins, according to Caesars Sportsbook, for its second-to-last home game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The over/under in the game is set at...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball's hot 3-point shooting fuels 2nd win of season over Loyola Maryland
Last season Penn State dominated teams in the paint, but in 2022, it looks like the offense might come from behind the arc — making it rain, again, from three in the win over Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions topped the Greyhounds 90-65 to pick up its second win...
Digital Collegian
Penn State rides hot night from role players to win over Loyola Maryland, 2-0 record to start year
Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer alumna Sam Coffey inks extension with Portland Thorns
Former Penn State midfielder and forward Sam Coffey inked an extension with the Portland Thorns Football Club. The new contract will keep Coffey in Portland through the 2025 season. Coffey started 22 matches for the Thorns in 2022, tallying one goal and two assists. She was tied for third for...
