Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 10: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

Seahawks' Pete Carroll takes subtle shot at Russell Wilson in praise of Geno Smith
The Seahawks' offense has been much better than anyone expected in 2022 with Geno Smith at quarterback, and coach Pete Carroll has a theory as to why. Carroll spoke about the efficiency of Seattle's offense in an interview on Seattle Sports 710 AM Wednesday. He explained that the team was utilizing a new way to relay the play from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to Smith, and he believes that is partly responsible for the team's success.
What happened to Matt Ryan? Why Falcons' franchise QB got traded to Colts, then benched
Matt Ryan is the greatest quarterback in Falcons history by most measures. Whether that's by touchdowns, passing yards, wins — you name it, Ryan's name is at the top of the list. But as is the case with most players (let alone quarterbacks) in the NFL, "Matty Ice" reached...
Cowboys vs. Packers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 10
The Packers will try to salvage their season on Sunday afternoon when they return home to play the Cowboys at Lambeau Field (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). Green Bay has lost five-straight games, while Dallas has won four out of its past five and is coming off of a bye. The...
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
Every start 'em, sit 'em decision for or every fantasy football team matters more at this stage of the season. Teams near the top of the standings want to hold onto their top seeds; teams in contention want to pick it up and gun for the leaders; teams in the basement are clinging to hope. Regardless of where you stand, you'll want to check our Week 10 fantasy defense rankings throughout the week to ensure you're making the optimal play at D/ST.
Kyler Murray injury update: Cardinals QB 'day to day' with hamstring issue
It has been a season to forget for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona, fresh off a playoff appearance in 2021, sits at the bottom of the NFC West, and the misery was compounded this week when Murray was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday because of a hamstring issue.
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Falcons-Panthers single-game tournaments
The Falcons and Panthers kick off Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. These two NFC South squads just played each other in a wild Week 8 game that saw the Falcons escape with a 37-34 overtime win, and if Thursday night's game is anything close to what we saw a couple of weeks ago, NFL DFS players will be in a treat. This matchup might not wow the casual fan, but there are talented offensive players on both teams, which should help those in FanDuel single-game contests put together competitive lineups.
What channel is Falcons vs. Panthers on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 10
Entering Week 10, the NFC South is the only division in the NFL where all four teams are under .500. The Falcons, though, have an opportunity to reach that mark on Thursday night when they take on the Panthers. The Panthers are hapless — after firing head coach Matt Rhule...
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Still reeling from the death of “the brightest person in the whole world,” the ex-Tumwater and UW tight end emerges for Tom Brady.
Falcons' Arthur Smith explains why he stayed with Marcus Mariota at QB over Desmond Ridder vs. Panthers
Marcus Mariota did not make an impressive showing Thursday night. The veteran quarterback struggled in the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on "Thursday Night Football," to the point where NFL Twitter was calling for rookie Desmond Ridder to take over the offense. While Mariota made a number of head-scratching...
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
Brandin Cooks vents about getting stuck with Texans after trade deadline: 'I want to win'
Brandin Cooks is not happy. The Texans wideout had been tipped with a move away from NRG Stadium during the trade deadline, particularly with Houston in the midst of another campaign filled with losses. That didn't happen, though. And Cooks has made it clear he's not too pleased with the direction the Texans are going in at the moment.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky suggests interest in joining Jeff Saturday's Colts staff: 'I want to coach one day'
The Colts have made a handful of surprising personnel moves this week. The first came on Monday, when team owner Jim Irsay announced former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as Indianapolis' interim coach after firing Frank Reich. The next day, Saturday was reported to elevate 30-year-old Parks Frazier to offensive coordinator.
Revisiting PJ Walker's XFL stats, career: How QB turned spring-league success into Panthers contract
When the XFL returned from a 19-year hiatus in 2020, few knew what to expect from the spring start-up league. A handful of the players had recognizable names as former college stars and NFL players who were looking for opportunities to prove themselves. One of those players was quarterback PJ...
Al Michaels ribs Baker Mayfield for helmet-less celebratory head-butts in Panthers' win over Falcons
Well, that's one way to use your head. Baker Mayfield didn't play Thursday night in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the NFC South rival Falcons, but his presence was still felt on the Carolina sideline. Quite literally. At the end of the game, Mayfield was spotted on the field giving...
Falcons vs. Panthers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Panthers were thumped by Joe Mixon and the Bengals on Sunday. The Falcons blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Chargers. Neither team has much time to adjust, as the two are going head-to-head on Thursday night. The two NFC South foes have losing records, with the Falcons coming in...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, more affecting Week 10 start'em sit'em decisions
As Week 10 of the fantasy football season approaches, owners need to keep tabs on pass catchers who have the chance to carry a "questionable" tag ahead of this week's action. As things currently stand, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, and David Njoku are the most notable wide receivers and tight ends worth keeping an eye on. Should any of these fantasy-relevant players be ruled "out," start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be even tougher.
Is Ja Morant playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game
In a rematch of last year's playoffs, the Grizzlies will host the Timberwolves on Friday night. The Grizzlies are off to a strong start to the season, owning an 8-4 record. The Timberwolves have struggled a bit out of the gate, standing at 5-7. Memphis has been led by All-Star...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 11: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
The NFL season has been yet another reminder that fantasy football is not just about starting the best players every week but also about finding the best players for the future. With injuries and bye weeks both rearing their ugly heads recently, staying a step ahead of opponents by preemptively picking up potential free-agent streamers has never been more crucial. Our Week 11 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday, like Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, Rachaad White, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Matthew Stafford injury update: Rams QB enters concussion protocol ahead of Week 10 clash with Cardinals
The reigning Super Bowl champion LA Rams season has gone off the rails in the first half of the 2022 campaign. Sean McVay's squad sits at 3-5, three wins off the first-place Seahawks. And ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the Cardinals, things may get a whole lot more...
Joe Thomas slams Colts for Jeff Saturday hire: 'Most egregious thing I can ever remember'
The decision by the Colts to hire Jeff Saturday, longtime Colts center, to be the interim head coach despite no previous NFL or college experience has been a head-scratcher across the NFL. Former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas didn't mince words when talking about how he feels about the decision.
