Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 10: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

Every start 'em, sit 'em decision for or every fantasy football team matters more at this stage of the season. Teams near the top of the standings want to hold onto their top seeds; teams in contention want to pick it up and gun for the leaders; teams in the basement are clinging to hope. Regardless of where you stand, you'll want to check our Week 10 fantasy defense rankings throughout the week to ensure you're making the optimal play at D/ST.

2 DAYS AGO