Atlanta, GA

How to attend Takeoff’s funeral

By DeAsia Sutgrey - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

Fans will be able to attend a celebration honoring Takeoff at noon Friday at State Farm Arena, according to a press release sent by the venue. Free tickets, for Georgia residents only, became available via Ticketmaster at 2 p.m. Tuesday. As of Nov. 8, tickets to the memorial service are sold out. Those who are not attending the service are encouraged not to come downtown.

The Migos rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, died during a shooting at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. An autopsy report revealed that he suffered gun shot wounds to his head and torso. No arrests have been made.

Fans interested in attending the service are permitted to secure two tickets each, and all parties must enter the venue together, the arena said. Guests will receive free parking in the Ruby Lot of State Farm Arena (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full. A strict no photo and video policy will be enforced during the celebration of life service and phones will be checked prior to entering the venue.

Takeoff, part of Atlanta trio Migos, dead after shooting at age 28

Takeoff, the most reserved member of the chart-topping group Migos, was universally considered as the best rapper of the group who gave the trio its lyrical credibility. The group, also comprised of Takeoff’s uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset, garnered their first and only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the 2016 smash “Bad and Boujee,” from their Grammy-nominated debut album “Culture .” In 2018, Takeoff released his solo album “The Last Rocket.” Earlier this year, Takeoff and Quavo announced plans to perform as a duo and dropped their joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” in October.

Since Takeoff’s passing, a number of rappers have taken to social media to mourn his death. Last week, Drake posted a tribute to the late rapper on Instagram that stated, “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing the light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for right now. Rest easy space man.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckb_Zrzuqs2/

Drake was famously featured on the remix to Migos’ breakthrough 2013 hit “Versace.” The trio joined the Canadian rapper for a co-headlining tour in 2018 titled “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.” On Monday, Drake postponed his show at the Apollo Theater that was scheduled for this weekend to attend Takeoff’s funeral, adding two shows for next month instead.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber will perform during Friday’s service. Bieber collaborated with Migos on last year’s “What You See,” a song from “Culture III.” Alicia Keys is also scheduled to perform.

Doors for Takeoff’s Celebration of Life open at 11 a.m. prior to Friday’s service. No gifts or items will be allowed to be left at the venue. Takeoff’s family asks that donations be made to The Rocket Foundation , a newly established foundation designed to help programs find solutions to gun violence.

For more information, see statefarmarena.com/events/detail/celebration-of-life-for-takeoff .

Nicole Sharp Price
1d ago

My deepest heartfelt condolences 💐…. I pray 🙏 for his mom daily. As a mother of children his age I can’t even imagine what she is going through right now. ❤️

