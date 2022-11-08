ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for the murder of a woman Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Just before noon Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Grant Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man shot, killed by police in Tell City after firing at officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Tell City shot and killed a man Friday morning after he fired at officers, according to Indiana State police. Just before 1 a.m., police from Cannelton, a city about 3.5 miles south of Tell City, tried to stop a pickup truck for speeding on State Road 66, state police said in a statement.
TELL CITY, IN
WISH-TV

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie man accused of fleeing scene after hitting motorcyclist with SUV

MUNCIE, Ind. — Court records reveal that a Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. Anthony J. Mote, 54, is a longstanding habitual traffic violator who admitted to police to being behind the […]
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Snapchat threat led to deadly Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – A purported Snapchat threat led to a shooting that killed a woman and injured another in Muncie, police say. Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting on Monroe Street. Officers responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 after...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo Police arrest 55 people in monthslong drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say its department arrested 55 people in a 11-month drug investigation. Starting in January, detectives with the Kokomo dug task force initiated Operation Crackle Ice conducting approximately 77 controlled buys. Illegal drugs were purchased from suspected drug dealers. Those drugs included methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. According to IMPD, 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell were taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, following a robbery at a Family Dollar store. The investigation also involved the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
JAY COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo

KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

