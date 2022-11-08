Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for the murder of a woman Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Just before noon Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Grant Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
WISH-TV
Man shot, killed by police in Tell City after firing at officers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Tell City shot and killed a man Friday morning after he fired at officers, according to Indiana State police. Just before 1 a.m., police from Cannelton, a city about 3.5 miles south of Tell City, tried to stop a pickup truck for speeding on State Road 66, state police said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
Teen checked into hospital following shooting at northeast side gas station
A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.
2 arrested after Connersville man shot, critically injured during altercation
Police said they are investigating this as an isolated incident stemming from a domestic altercation.
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
Muncie man accused of fleeing scene after hitting motorcyclist with SUV
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court records reveal that a Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. Anthony J. Mote, 54, is a longstanding habitual traffic violator who admitted to police to being behind the […]
Indy robbery spree suspects arrested following standoff, pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection with at least seven robberies across the city's north side, police have announced.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Snapchat threat led to deadly Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – A purported Snapchat threat led to a shooting that killed a woman and injured another in Muncie, police say. Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting on Monroe Street. Officers responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 after...
Police arrest two suspects in connection to Keystone store robberies
Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies across the city's north side following a standoff and pursuit that followed their latest heist, police have announced.
WISH-TV
Kokomo Police arrest 55 people in monthslong drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say its department arrested 55 people in a 11-month drug investigation. Starting in January, detectives with the Kokomo dug task force initiated Operation Crackle Ice conducting approximately 77 controlled buys. Illegal drugs were purchased from suspected drug dealers. Those drugs included methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. According to IMPD, 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell were taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, following a robbery at a Family Dollar store. The investigation also involved the […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting took place on the city’s northeast side Thursday afternoon. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened at the 3400 block of Grant Avenue. Police confirmed around 12 p.m. that the person is in critical condition.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
wrtv.com
Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo
KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
Former area paramedic confesses to molesting 9-year-old girl
An area paramedic is facing seven counts of child molestation after a 9-year-old told a school teacher that she was inappropriately touched by the man.
Fox 59
1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
WISH-TV
Law enforcement, community still searching for answers in the 2015 unsolved murder of 10-year-old De’Shaun Swanson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Law enforcement and community advocates are searching for answers in the 2015 murder of De’Shaun Swanson; they said without more cooperation from the community this case will remain unsolved. Nathan Husa, an FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Supervisory Special Agent said, “This case is going...
Family of man killed by Lawrence cops says death prevents mom's transplant
The family of a man killed by Lawrence police last month says Carlos Trotter's death means his mother can't receive a needed kidney transplant.
Cancer survivor waiting for ride to bingo killed by stray bullet in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — On a quiet Tuesday afternoon on South Monroe Street in Muncie, neighbors are mourning the loss of 43-year-old Joanie Webb. Police said she was shot by a stray bullet while inside her home. "It could have been pretty much anyone on this block," said neighbor Billy...
Comments / 1