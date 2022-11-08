ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Secretary of State: Detroit Polling Issue Resolved

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opkwd_0j3FFJHf00

7:00 p.m.

The Michigan Department of State issued a statement regarding issues with the e-pollbooks in Detroit.

“Today, the Michigan Bureau of Elections assisted the Detroit City Clerk’s office to quickly address an issue with the city’s e-pollbooks and ensured that all voters were able to vote.

“Typically, when voting in a precinct, an electronic pollbook, or laptop based ‘e-pollbook,’ is used to confirm a voter is registered and has not been issued or has not cast an absentee ballot. Then, poll workers provide a numbered ballot to the voter in the precinct.

“According to the Detroit Clerk’s office, in a few instances this morning upon checking in a voter, some e-pollbooks displayed an error message stating that the number on the ballot they were about to provide to the voter in the precinct was identical to a number on an absentee ballot that had already been issued. When this occurred, the poll worker added an additional letter to the precinct ballot to distinguish them from the absentee ballots. Then voters, because they actually had not received or cast an absentee ballot, were issued the precinct ballot. In all circumstances eligible voters were able to vote.”

12:35 p.m.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says a polling issue in Detroit has been identified and resolved.

They say earlier Tuesday morning, several precincts told voters who showed up to vote in person that they had already voted absentee.

The issue appears to be with the precincts’ electronic pollbook. The Secretary of State’s office says each polling location also has a paper pollbook as a backup.

Most voters were allowed to cast provisional ballots that will be counted the same as other votes.

At least three of the city’s 450 precincts reportedly had the problem. The issue seems limited to the city of Detroit.

You can report any election issues to the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan Tunnel Melee Now in Hands of Prosecutor for Review

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The police investigation into the melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton made the announcement Saturday night, two weeks after multiple members of Michigan State’s football team roughed up two Michigan players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Macomb County results: Hackel wins 4th term as executive; GOP keeps commission majority

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel won a fourth four-year term in office as the county's top elected official while the county Board of Commissioners will keep its Republican majority, according to unofficial election results Wednesday. Hackel, 60, a Democrat from Macomb Township, won with 61.5% of the vote against Republican Nicholyn Brandenburg, a former county commissioner who is in her mid-70s, who received 38.5% of the vote with all of the county's 343 precincts reporting. Hackel was...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A judge threw out a lawsuit Monday that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations."Plaintiffs have raised a red flag of election law violations and corruption concerning Detroit's procedures for the November 8th election. This court's ruling takes down that flag," Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny wrote.Kristina Karamo and others sued to try to force Detroit residents to vote in person or go to the city clerk's office to get an absentee ballot.They filed a lawsuit 13 days before Tuesday's election, making...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
GAYLORD, MI
The Oakland Press

Live election results from Oakland County

Oakland County has provided live results for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election. To view the latest election results, check this page.
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Boston faces Detroit on 5-game win streak

Boston Celtics (9-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Detroit. The Pistons have gone 1-10 against Eastern Conference...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison

MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A federal inmate will spend another 28 years behind bars after he killed a fellow inmate at a Michigan prison. A jury convicted Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of second-degree murder. His new sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving for...
MILAN, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy