ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter,’ dies at 98

By Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sDLd_0j3FFHWD00

LONDON (AP) — Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98.

His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home” on Monday.

The veteran actor made his first film appearances in the 1930s. He is remembered for his exaggerated comic portrayal of the English upper-class after starring in “Carry On Nurse,” “Carry On Teacher” and “Carry On Constable” in 1959 and 1960.

During this time he became well-known for his suggestive catchphrases, including “Ding dong,” “Well, hello,” and “I say!”

While Phillips’ film acting career consisted mostly of comedy roles, he later moved into other work including a turn opposite Peter O’Toole in the 2006 film “Venus” that earned him a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor. He also voiced the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Leslie Samuel Phillips was born in Tottenham, north London, on April 20, 1924. He studied drama, dance and elocution at the Italia Conti Stage School, before serving as a lieutenant during World War II.

After the war he began to get leading roles on the stage and screen. His big break came in 1957 when he appeared in the Gene Kelly musical “Les Girls.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

In the 1980s he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and played roles such as Falstaff in “The Merry Wives Of Windsor.”

He suffered a stroke in 2014 while shopping in London, but made a strong recovery.

Phillips was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 in recognition of his acting career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race

(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Mother, son accused of attacking Altoona man, stealing his car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police said they were caught on camera with others attacking a man and then stealing his Impala. Police were called to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue in Altoona at around 11 p.m., Oct. 27, and found a man who said he was […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant. Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
AUBURN, PA
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Inmates, CO face charges in Blair County Prison attack

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges after an inmate at Blair County Prison was reportedly beaten bloody in September. The victim was reportedly assaulted in his jail cell and suffered numerous injuries, including a fractured jaw and orbital bones and suffering a concussion, investigators said. Detectives were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lineup of men wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 11. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Joshua Firm, 31, of the Boswell area — wanted for DUI Michael Briskey, 52, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT announces opening of I-80 Interchange in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first phase of a Centre County construction project aimed at improving travel time and safety is now open. PennDOT officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of the Interstate80/local interchange project in Centre County. At a cost of $52 million, the interchange project, located east […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man busted with ‘large amount’ of marijuana, other drugs

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing multiple charges after a property dispute led to police finding drugs in his home. On Thursday, Nov. 10, police arrested Stephen Woodbury, 23, while responding to a call about a property dispute along the 1800 block of 1st Avenue in Altoona. While responding to the call, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy