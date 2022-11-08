Read full article on original website
Over a quarter of San Antonio homebuyers bought new houses this year
San Antonio sought out new homes despite sales being low.
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
San Antonio-based Las Palapas to open first Schertz restaurant
With the weather cooling down, chicken caldo will hit the spot.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
Hearst Newspapers launches new digital destination for San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio Life, a new digital-first destination serving San Antonio newcomers and locals in their pursuit of trusted information on where to live and how to thrive in the Alamo City, is the first of its kind produced by the Hearst Newspapers powerhouse, MySA.com. San Antonio emerged as the nation’s fastest-growing city last year, besting Phoenix, Fort Worth, and North Las Vegas as a metro area where more people moved to than left, according to U.S. census data. San Antonio Life caters to this flood of newcomers and their San Antonio neighbors as they seek an...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot.
Here's where San Antonio military and vets can get free food on Veterans Day
The deals range from drink discounts at a craft brewery to free meals at several chain restaurants.
The Undertaker brings his '1 deadMan SHOW' to San Antonio next year
The show will be held during Royal Rumble weekend.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mid-century mansion with ties to Southwest Airlines' founder is now for sale
A Mid-Century Modern home in Terrell Hills once owned by the son of Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher has hit the market for nearly $2.8 million. The late entrepreneur's scion, David N. Kelleher, owned the sleek 6,800-square-foot home from at least 1999 through 2003, according to Bexar County property records. Its current owners snapped it up from Kelleher.
Fatburger and Round Table Pizza to open a combined 80 stores in Texas
San Antonio is set to get its first Fatburger and Buffalo's Express.
Explosive expansion: Alamo Ranch is one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — It’s one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio. Alamo Ranch continues to attract hundreds of homebuyers and new businesses. A constant flow of traffic has now replaced the wildlife that used to visit Norma Price-Scanlon’s home. “I moved to Alamo Ranch in...
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
'Stay in line': Texas Election Day features long lines, power outages
Some universities have seen lines to vote lasting multiple hours.
tpr.org
Veterans Day 2022: Things to do in San Antonio
JROTC Drill Team Competition: Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of the Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle. 2022 USMVPA Veterans Day Parade: The U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association is hosting a Veterans Parade in San Antonio beginning at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at Avenue E and 4th Street. Full parade route map and details are available here.
This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level
"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits."
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
CPS Energy restores power to 4 polling locations in San Antonio
Officials are asking others to use different polls.
Fraudsters fake Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages job offers
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There are plenty of job openings plus many people are looking for seasonal holiday positions now. Schemers know job seekers will do almost anything to land a job, but if a potential employer asks you for one item, do not move forward with your application.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Public Library cardholders now have access to a new streaming service
SAN ANTONIO – There is a new addition to San Antonio Public Library cardholders’ available resources. All library cardholders can now stream videos on Kanopy- a streaming platform designed to support literacy and critical thinking for all ages, according to a news release. “Digital library materials have become...
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 10 - Nov. 12, 2022
TEXAS, USA — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
mySanAntonio.com
