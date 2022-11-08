ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

mySanAntonio.com

Hearst Newspapers launches new digital destination for San Antonians

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio Life, a new digital-first destination serving San Antonio newcomers and locals in their pursuit of trusted information on where to live and how to thrive in the Alamo City, is the first of its kind produced by the Hearst Newspapers powerhouse, MySA.com. San Antonio emerged as the nation’s fastest-growing city last year, besting Phoenix, Fort Worth, and North Las Vegas as a metro area where more people moved to than left, according to U.S. census data. San Antonio Life caters to this flood of newcomers and their San Antonio neighbors as they seek an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

A San Antonio mid-century mansion with ties to Southwest Airlines' founder is now for sale

A Mid-Century Modern home in Terrell Hills once owned by the son of Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher has hit the market for nearly $2.8 million. The late entrepreneur's scion, David N. Kelleher, owned the sleek 6,800-square-foot home from at least 1999 through 2003, according to Bexar County property records. Its current owners snapped it up from Kelleher.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Veterans Day 2022: Things to do in San Antonio

JROTC Drill Team Competition: Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of the Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle. 2022 USMVPA Veterans Day Parade: The U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association is hosting a Veterans Parade in San Antonio beginning at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at Avenue E and 4th Street. Full parade route map and details are available here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 10 - Nov. 12, 2022

TEXAS, USA — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

