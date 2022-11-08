Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Law enforcement seeking person of interest in attempted Onslow catalytic converter theft
ONSLOW COUNTY — Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office are looking for a person of interest in an attempted larceny of a catalytic converter from Pool Patios and Spas in Onslow County. The suspect was seen driving a black Nissan Compact SUV. If anyone has any information on...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in the east are looking for help from the public in solving a hit & run that killed a pedestrian Tuesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:40 a.m. deputies and the Highway Patrol responded after a driver found a body near the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Cooper Lee Drive near Newport.
publicradioeast.org
Juvenile dead after police-involved shooting in Jacksonville
The State Bureau of Investigation a teenage boy was killed in in an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville after a police chase on Tuesday. Chief Mike Yaniero said officers saw a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane on Western Boulevard before the driver made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.
WITN
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
WITN
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says the person killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting was an underage boy. The shooting happened after police chased a car down a busy Jacksonville street. Chief Mike Yaniero said just before 5:00 p.m., officers saw a car passing other vehicles...
wcti12.com
Crash blocks traffic on U.S. 17 in Vanceboro
VANCEBORO, Craven County — A multi-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on U.S. 17 in Vanceboro. It occurred around 5:22 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
North Carolina woman accused of abusing children with objects, leaving 1 child on ventilator
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old woman faces child abuse charges after allegedly causing multiple injuries to two children, leaving one child on a ventilator. According to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 3 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies responded to a hospital to a report of a child injured due to assault. Investigators reportedly confirmed that there was another victim of abuse.
wcti12.com
New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
wcti12.com
New Bern Police to receive grant from U.S. Department of Justice
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department has been awarded a $350,000 grant to continue implementing a program aimed at helping people with mental health and substance abuse issues. This money is part of a $1 million community policing development grant from the U.S. Department of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 5, 6 & 7
Tyler Dees,26, of Newport passed away Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARIA ALBRITTON, Newport. Maria Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6,...
wcti12.com
Vietnam Veteran, Marine honored with lifetime achievement award
NEW BERN, Craven County — Veterans Day is a time to pause and say thank you to the men and women in uniform who sacrifice so much. in Craven County, a veteran is honored for his life's work helping others. Honoring the sacrifices of veterans and their families was...
wcti12.com
March for the 22 honors veterans with more than 250 participants
NEW BERN, Craven County — Mental health issues among veterans is an increasing problem. One group laced up their boots to raise awareness and support veterans. The march started Friday morning in Maysville and wrapped up at Union Point Park in New Bern. Those who participated said they were...
