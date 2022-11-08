ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

publicradioeast.org

Juvenile dead after police-involved shooting in Jacksonville

The State Bureau of Investigation a teenage boy was killed in in an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville after a police chase on Tuesday. Chief Mike Yaniero said officers saw a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane on Western Boulevard before the driver made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
truecrimedaily

North Carolina woman accused of abusing children with objects, leaving 1 child on ventilator

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old woman faces child abuse charges after allegedly causing multiple injuries to two children, leaving one child on a ventilator. According to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 3 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies responded to a hospital to a report of a child injured due to assault. Investigators reportedly confirmed that there was another victim of abuse.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern Police to receive grant from U.S. Department of Justice

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department has been awarded a $350,000 grant to continue implementing a program aimed at helping people with mental health and substance abuse issues. This money is part of a $1 million community policing development grant from the U.S. Department of...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 5, 6 & 7

Tyler Dees,26, of Newport passed away Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARIA ALBRITTON, Newport. Maria Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6,...
NEWPORT, NC
wcti12.com

March for the 22 honors veterans with more than 250 participants

NEW BERN, Craven County — Mental health issues among veterans is an increasing problem. One group laced up their boots to raise awareness and support veterans. The march started Friday morning in Maysville and wrapped up at Union Point Park in New Bern. Those who participated said they were...
NEW BERN, NC

