CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in the east are looking for help from the public in solving a hit & run that killed a pedestrian Tuesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:40 a.m. deputies and the Highway Patrol responded after a driver found a body near the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Cooper Lee Drive near Newport.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO