wkdzradio.com
‘Pints and Pages’ Beer Pairing Event to Raise Money for HCCPL Imagination Library
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library is partnering with the Hopkinsville Brewing Company and The Mixer for a “Pints & Pages” Beer Paring Event to raise funds for the Imagination Library. The event will be a fundraiser for the Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library Imagination Library and take place...
VFW Post 1913 Presents Students Winners With Checks
Two students are moving forward in the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contests. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says they were pleased with the quality of work completed by the participants this year. Brame announced Christian County Middle School student Molly Cansler as the winner of the Patriot...
Kiwanis Club’s ‘Warm the Children’ Campaign Under Way
The Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club has begun its annual ‘Warm the Children’ campaign to help provide winter clothing to children in Hopkinsville and Christian County who may need assistance. The national Warm the Children effort began in 1993. Two years later, it began in Hopkinsville when the Kiwanis Club...
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
Leaf Collection Underway in Cadiz
Leaf collection has begun in the City of Cadiz and will continue over the next several months. Cadiz Public Works Director Craig Oakley outlined the route the city uses when picking up leaves. Oakley asks residents to rake the leaves near the street but not across sidewalks, not cover fire...
Cadiz Veterans Day Parade Makes Return Friday
The Cadiz Veterans Day Parade is slated for Friday and while the start of the annual event will be a little different, the meaning and the celebration of those who served our country remain the same. It will be the first Veteran’s Day parade in Cadiz in three years after...
Betty Jo Minton, 94 of Bowling Green
Funeral services for 94-year-old Betty Jo Minton, of Bowling Green and formerly of Cadiz will be Monday, November 14, at 10 am at the Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Warren County. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 until 7 at...
Kitty Carter, 89 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 89-year-old Kitty Carter of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, November 13 at 10:30am at the Concord Baptist Church. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Annie Collins, 80 of Hopkinsville
Graveside services will be held at a later time for 80-year-old Annie Collins of Hopkinsville at the Lewisburg Cemetery in Logan County. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Alice Davis Mimms, 45, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 45-year-old Alice Davis Mimms, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 o’clock Friday evening at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Christian County Barn Destroyed In Thursday Fire
A barn on Atkinson Road in northern Christian County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 6 am someone reported flames coming from the barn and when firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. No one was injured...
Christian County’s 2,000-Foot Solar Farm Variance Passes First Reading
During Thursday’s special-called, post-primary election Christian County Fiscal Court session, magistrates approved 6-0 the first reading of the widely-discussed and argued solar installation ordinance — creating a 2,000-foot setback variance for all major solar installations outside of the Hopkinsville city limits. Squire Mark Wells abstained. Though the ordinance...
I-24 Road Work in Christian County Could Be Completed by Thanksgiving
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says road work on I-24 near Oak Grove and the state line should be complete in the next two weeks. Final paving work is scheduled to begin Monday and be complete by next Friday. Off ramps at Exit 89 have been closed while the construction work has been taking place. Once the paving of I-24 eastbound is completed, tie-in work at Exit 89 will be completed.
Mary Sue Holt, 75 of Adams, Tennessee
Graveside services for 75 year-old Mary Sue Devers Holt of Adams, Tennessee will be Monday, November 14, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Trigg School Board Eyeing Nickel Tax For High School Renovation
A recallable “nickel tax” could be on the way for Trigg County. One that some officials believe would benefit the school system in unique ways. During Thursday’s Trigg County Board of Education meeting, the first reading of a “nickel tax” passed unanimously and with little fuss — in hopes, among many things, of increasing the district’s bonding potential for capital projects.
Kenneth Lamb, 78 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 78-year-old Kenneth Earl Lamb of Hopkinsville will be Monday, November 14 at 12 pm at the New Covenant of Grace Church. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 at Lamb Funeral Home.
Woman Struck By Vehicle In Hopkinsville Parking Lot
A woman was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was walking in the Walmart parking lot when she was hit by a truck. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg and...
Linda Lou Mathhews, 80 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 80-year-old Linda Lou Matthews, of Hopkinsville, will be Monday, November 14, at 1 pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday morning at 11.
Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Apache Trail in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Friday morning. East Golden Pond firefighters say they were called to the area for a brush fire just before 2 a.m. and found a home on fire along with around 4 acres of land burning. Firefighters...
