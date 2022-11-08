Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
houstoniannews.com
Sam Houston Men’s Basketball Pulls Off an Upset for the Ages
College basketball is back. It is just the sport that is loved for its intensity, the talent and most notably, its unpredictability. What the Sam Houston Bearkat men’s basketball team did Monday night in Norman, OK, was nothing short of amazing. They defeated Big 12 conference team Oklahoma Sooners 52-51.
Click2Houston.com
Astros’ Jeremy Peña to work a shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston this Monday
HOUSTON – Wondering what to do for lunch this Monday?. How about having your lunch served by Astros World Series MVP Jeremy Peña?. This Monday, the MVP will pick up a drive-thru shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston. The location is 7009 Gulf Freeway. Peña’s shift...
starcouriernews.com
Crosby Cougars vs Longview in Round 1 Playoffs Friday
CROSBY – Cougar fans and the whole community are excited about the football team reaching the playoffs, with their first game this Friday evening at 7pm against the Longview Lobos at Lobo stadium, 3012 Airline Road, Longview, Texas. Longview’s record is 10- 0, and they are ranked #1 in...
Houston, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Houston. The Manvel High School football team will have a game with Waltrip High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. The Shepherd High School football team will have a game with Orangefield High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
KHOU
Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer
HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
defendernetwork.com
Yates QB/DB Brodrick Brown plays against all odds
Despite having to operate under a different coaching scheme all four years and recovering from an ACL injury throughout his senior season, Yates quarterback and defensive back Brodrick Brown has continued to create offense with his arm and legs, leading the Lions into the playoffs. Brown has a natural baseball...
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
Rosenberg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rosenberg. The Sterling High School football team will have a game with Fulshear High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. The Fulshear High School football team will have a game with Sterling High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Fans line up overnight for meet and greet with Astros stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman
HOUSTON — Fans camped overnight into early Thursday for a chance to see Houston Astros stars Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve at a meet and greets at local Academy Sports + Outdoors locations. Bregman will be at the store just off the West Loop in Meyerland. The meet and...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
Three Astros stars are hosting meet and greets this week around Houston
HOUSTON — Three Houston Astros fan favorites will be around town celebrating their World Series championship this week with the community. Stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker will be available for fans to meet and greet at different Academy Sports + Outdoors over the next few days:
spacecityweather.com
Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March
Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
97-year-old World War II veteran remembers coming to Houston's Ellington Field at 18
HOUSTON — If you spend a little time with Elmer Longnecker, you quickly realize he has a pretty incredible story. At 97 years old, "Mo,” as his friends call him, still has a sense of humor and a sharp memory about signing up for the Army Air Corps before he graduated high school at 17.
Click2Houston.com
Virginia man in Navy receives life sentence in killing of Houston woman who was pregnant with twins, DA says
HOUSTON – A Virginia man who was convicted of killing a Houston woman who he was involved with after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. Ogg said Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, who...
NOLA.com
Letters: Paper's World Series coverage was lacking
I realize that the sixth game of the World Series, when the Houston Astros won it all, ended late on Saturday night and would not be covered in Sunday's sports section. However, there was nothing in Monday's sports section other than the tiny box score for the game on the last page in the "SCOREBOARD" section.
Houston Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken sandwiches to celebrate Astros' WS win
Astros' fans have even more ways to celebrate their team winning the World Series.
Here's how Houston is honoring those who served on Veterans Day
HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade. The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of...
KHOU
The SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation is building girl's confidence in STEM
HOUSTON — Studies show that when girls reach the third grade, they've already begun to lose confidence in math. Not because they lack the skills, as those same studies note there are no performance differences between genders. It's due to the 'Confidence Gap', which purports that boys overestimate their abilities and performance, while girls underestimate both.
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
cw39.com
FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0