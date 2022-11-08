ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoniannews.com

Sam Houston Men’s Basketball Pulls Off an Upset for the Ages

College basketball is back. It is just the sport that is loved for its intensity, the talent and most notably, its unpredictability. What the Sam Houston Bearkat men’s basketball team did Monday night in Norman, OK, was nothing short of amazing. They defeated Big 12 conference team Oklahoma Sooners 52-51.
starcouriernews.com

Crosby Cougars vs Longview in Round 1 Playoffs Friday

CROSBY – Cougar fans and the whole community are excited about the football team reaching the playoffs, with their first game this Friday evening at 7pm against the Longview Lobos at Lobo stadium, 3012 Airline Road, Longview, Texas. Longview’s record is 10- 0, and they are ranked #1 in...
KHOU

Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer

HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
defendernetwork.com

Yates QB/DB Brodrick Brown plays against all odds

Despite having to operate under a different coaching scheme all four years and recovering from an ACL injury throughout his senior season, Yates quarterback and defensive back Brodrick Brown has continued to create offense with his arm and legs, leading the Lions into the playoffs. Brown has a natural baseball...
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
spacecityweather.com

Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March

Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
NOLA.com

Letters: Paper's World Series coverage was lacking

I realize that the sixth game of the World Series, when the Houston Astros won it all, ended late on Saturday night and would not be covered in Sunday's sports section. However, there was nothing in Monday's sports section other than the tiny box score for the game on the last page in the "SCOREBOARD" section.
KHOU

Here's how Houston is honoring those who served on Veterans Day

HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade. The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of...
KHOU

The SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation is building girl's confidence in STEM

HOUSTON — Studies show that when girls reach the third grade, they've already begun to lose confidence in math. Not because they lack the skills, as those same studies note there are no performance differences between genders. It's due to the 'Confidence Gap', which purports that boys overestimate their abilities and performance, while girls underestimate both.
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
