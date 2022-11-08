Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Time Has Not Been Kind to South Flint Plaza, but Changes Could Be On the Way
Once upon a time in Flint... Unfortunately, there are way too many places in and around Vehicle City whose story can start with that line. Areas once pinnacles of the city and hot spots to visit have fallen victim to time and economy. Considered the place to shop back in its heyday, South Flint Plaza sits decaying and barely alive, but new proposed plans could change its landscape.
WILX-TV
Downtown Lansing to see street and sidewalk closures for Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be several downtown street and sidewalk closures as well as reduced lanes for Silver Bells in the City on Nov. 17. Northbound, N. Capitol Avenue will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street to accommodate the Showmobile. Closing at approximately 7 a.m. and reopening after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Jackson family ready to help with Thankasgiving turkey need
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Finding a way to give back to their community. For Melissa and Jonathon Greene it’s a dream that started in their home garden during the pandemic. “I ended up doing what most people do when they have a garden is overproducing vegetables, so my husband built this big beautiful cart and […]
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
Deer destroy tree farm in Grand Ledge
Deer gone wild. The owner of Reverman Farms tells me the deer have taken one bite too many out of their trees leaving them with little to sell this season.
WILX-TV
YMCA of Lansing wants to help stuff your stocking with memberships!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of YMCA of Lansing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about YMCA of Lansing, visit https://www.lansingymca.org/. The YMCA of Lansing is offering a special membership promotion for the holiday season! if...
WILX-TV
Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Christmas Tree farm in Clinton County will not be open for normal business this year because deer ate most of their trees. The damage happened at Reverman Tree Farms, located on Forest Hill Road, where deer chewed away roughly 2,000 trees. Jim Reverman, who...
$17 million performing arts center coming to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of lansing is getting a $5 million Michigan Strategic Fund performance-based grant to build the Ovation Performing Arts Center. The planned $17.5 million, two-story, 49,000-square-foot facility will be built on nearly an acre of vacant property at 500 and 520 South Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing. The center has […]
Old Town Saginaw’s The Bread Guy has a new owner and name
SAGINAW, MI — Old Town Saginaw’s artisan bakery, The Bread Guy, has a new owner and name. Maria Austin is the new owner of The Bread Gal, located at 411 Hancock St. She plans to offer some of the same artisan bread and pastries The Bread Guy is known for, plus cinnamon rolls, cookies, cakes and other baked goods.
msu.edu
Grand Ledge business owners survive, adapt, move forward
Grand Ledge businesses are trying to move past the pandemic after a long two years. Businesses in Grand Ledge had mixed experiences during COVID-19. Some businesses enjoyed long months off, while others had to adapt and are still recovering. One business that didn’t suffer during COVID-19 was Preston’s Bar which...
WILX-TV
Armed Forces Classic Carrier Edition - From the Flight Deck Special
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 went live from San Diego Thursday at 7 p.m. From the Flight Deck is a preview of Friday’s basketball game between MSU and Gonzaga on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in honor of Veterans’ Day. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter...
WILX-TV
Deals and specials for veterans and active duty on Veterans Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several restaurant chains and retailers are offering free meals, drinks, and other items on Friday to say “thank you” to veterans and current active-duty members of the military. · 7-Eleven: a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog. · Applebees: Free meal...
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
WILX-TV
Ingham Co. Sheriff welcomes new K9, Blaze
Cedar Point is celebrating the 25th year of HalloWeekends, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15. A shelter in place order was issued for a neighborhood in Eaton Rapids. MSP Troopers with the Brighton post are on the scene of an overturned gravel hauler at the northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96.
Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries
I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
WILX-TV
Jackson firefighters hold car seat safety checks
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson held a car seat inspection program to ensure the safety of children in the car. Setting up a car seat can be more challenging than people realize. You can run into issues with loose installation, incorrect shoulder strap positioning, loose harnesses, improperly routed seat belts, and not using the top tether can all lead to injury with children in a car.
