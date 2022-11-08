ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laingsburg, MI

WILX-TV

Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
Banana 101.5

Time Has Not Been Kind to South Flint Plaza, but Changes Could Be On the Way

Once upon a time in Flint... Unfortunately, there are way too many places in and around Vehicle City whose story can start with that line. Areas once pinnacles of the city and hot spots to visit have fallen victim to time and economy. Considered the place to shop back in its heyday, South Flint Plaza sits decaying and barely alive, but new proposed plans could change its landscape.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Downtown Lansing to see street and sidewalk closures for Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be several downtown street and sidewalk closures as well as reduced lanes for Silver Bells in the City on Nov. 17. Northbound, N. Capitol Avenue will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street to accommodate the Showmobile. Closing at approximately 7 a.m. and reopening after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson family ready to help with Thankasgiving turkey need

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Finding a way to give back to their community. For Melissa and Jonathon Greene it’s a dream that started in their home garden during the pandemic. “I ended up doing what most people do when they have a garden is overproducing vegetables, so my husband built this big beautiful cart and […]
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

YMCA of Lansing wants to help stuff your stocking with memberships!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of YMCA of Lansing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about YMCA of Lansing, visit https://www.lansingymca.org/. The YMCA of Lansing is offering a special membership promotion for the holiday season! if...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Christmas Tree farm in Clinton County will not be open for normal business this year because deer ate most of their trees. The damage happened at Reverman Tree Farms, located on Forest Hill Road, where deer chewed away roughly 2,000 trees. Jim Reverman, who...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

$17 million performing arts center coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of lansing is getting a $5 million Michigan Strategic Fund performance-based grant to build the Ovation Performing Arts Center. The planned $17.5 million, two-story, 49,000-square-foot facility will be built on nearly an acre of vacant property at 500 and 520 South Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing. The center has […]
LANSING, MI
msu.edu

Grand Ledge business owners survive, adapt, move forward

Grand Ledge businesses are trying to move past the pandemic after a long two years. Businesses in Grand Ledge had mixed experiences during COVID-19. Some businesses enjoyed long months off, while others had to adapt and are still recovering. One business that didn’t suffer during COVID-19 was Preston’s Bar which...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Deals and specials for veterans and active duty on Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several restaurant chains and retailers are offering free meals, drinks, and other items on Friday to say “thank you” to veterans and current active-duty members of the military. · 7-Eleven: a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog. · Applebees: Free meal...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham Co. Sheriff welcomes new K9, Blaze

Cedar Point is celebrating the 25th year of HalloWeekends, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15. A shelter in place order was issued for a neighborhood in Eaton Rapids. MSP Troopers with the Brighton post are on the scene of an overturned gravel hauler at the northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries

I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson firefighters hold car seat safety checks

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson held a car seat inspection program to ensure the safety of children in the car. Setting up a car seat can be more challenging than people realize. You can run into issues with loose installation, incorrect shoulder strap positioning, loose harnesses, improperly routed seat belts, and not using the top tether can all lead to injury with children in a car.
JACKSON, MI

