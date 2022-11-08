Read full article on original website
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
Czech Republic into Billie Jean King Cup semis after upset of US
GLASGOW, Scotland -- The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
Transfer Talk: Borussia Dortmund to decide Jude Bellingham future after World Cup
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Dortmund to decide Bellingham...
Man United's Bruno Fernandes raises concerns on timing, migrant workers ahead of Qatar World Cup
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has questioned the timing of the World Cup and raised concerns about the death of migrant workers building the stadiums in Qatar. The Premier League's final match before Boxing Day saw United beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday as teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored a stoppage-time winner to keep Erik Ten Hag's side within touching distance of the top four.
Iranian archer: 'Did not notice' headscarf falling off during awards ceremony
An Iranian archer has said she did not notice her hijab falling from her head during an awards ceremony in Tehran, after a video appeared to show her allowing the headscarf to drop in what was widely assumed to be a show of support for nationwide protests. In a video...
Former Brazil coach Scolari confirms he's retiring
Luiz Felipe Scolari has confirmed his retirement as a club coach
G20 summit casts spotlight on Bali's tourism revival
The dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries traveling to Bali for the G-20 summit will be drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical island's ailing tourism sector
