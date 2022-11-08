ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Czech Republic into Billie Jean King Cup semis after upset of US

GLASGOW, Scotland -- The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
Transfer Talk: Borussia Dortmund to decide Jude Bellingham future after World Cup

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Dortmund to decide Bellingham...
Man United's Bruno Fernandes raises concerns on timing, migrant workers ahead of Qatar World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has questioned the timing of the World Cup and raised concerns about the death of migrant workers building the stadiums in Qatar. The Premier League's final match before Boxing Day saw United beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday as teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored a stoppage-time winner to keep Erik Ten Hag's side within touching distance of the top four.

