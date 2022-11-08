Read full article on original website
Veterans Day surprise: Lubbock veteran receives mortgage-free home from Habitat for Humanity
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock veteran got a big surprise for Veterans day. Habitat for Humanity has been working on this new mortgage-free home for the last week. Today it was gifted to Matthew Benishek. Christy Reeves, Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity says, “We wanted to plan...
Lubbock Elks Lodge to host fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We ask the community to join together in support of Tiny, a remarkable man who has dedicated his life as a first repsonder saving lives across the South Plains as a paramedic and volunteer fire fighter since 1953. His dedication, compassion and loyalty for the...
VAC, Lubbock VA Clinic seek 10,000 veterans to increase health options, resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Veterans Advisory Committee (VAC), along with the Lubbock VA Clinic encourage area veterans to register for VA benefits by Memorial Day, May 29, 2023. If 10,000 veterans register, the Lubbock VA Clinic will be eligible for ‘Health Care Center’ status. This designation would increase available...
Goodwill celebrates grand opening of new Career Resource Center in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Goodwill celebrated the opening of their new Career Resource Center on Thursday, offering free services to anyone who needs a job. The Center offers beginning, intermediate, and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and career enhancement seminars. All services are free of charge.
Texas South Plains Honor Flight helping send veterans to DC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since 2019, KCBD hosted the South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on Friday. Donations help send veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor. The goal for the telethon, raising $150,000 - a large chunk of the estimated quarter...
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
Veteran’s Day concert honoring Gold Star families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local Veteran’s groups are partnering with Jef McCreight and Rock City Church to host a concert this Friday, November 11, at Rock City Church at 5833 4th St. Seating will be available at 7:15 p.m. and the show will start around 7:30 p.m. We have...
City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below. Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation. Manually turn off irrigation...
New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country. The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce educating local business owners on bringing diversity to the workplace
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce held their Diversity Summit on Wednesday, offering ideas for local business owners who need to recruit and manage a diverse workforce. The Chamber of Commerce wants to help businesses build a workforce that includes employees from different backgrounds and struggles. Entrepreneurs...
Lubbock residents asking what’s next for street bond
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents voted yes on a $200 million street bond on Tuesday, approving a plan that promises to improve roads in every district in Lubbock. Stephanie Hill, a District 2 resident, says progress started at the polls. “It has to start somewhere,” Hill said. “We have to...
1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
Homeowner speaks out after truck hits parked car, home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Homeowner Brenna Wiles was awoken by a crashing sound at her home in the 200 block of North Avenue P at 4:30 a.m. Wiles and her fiance first ran to their baby’s room, and that’s when they saw a truck trying to reverse away from their house through their window blinds. They then checked on their daughter in the other room, she was unharmed but shaken by the incident.
Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, died at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, November 11 from injuries he sustained in a crash on Monday, November 7. At 2:14 p.m., troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 214, three miles north of Denver City. Strube was driving southbound in his Ford F-150 when Martha Madero Trejo, 39, of Denver City, was driving north.
Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289. No injuries have been reported in the crash.
Lubbock Community Outreach Forum focuses on substance abuse prevention
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-time law enforcement officer and instructor for substance abuse prevention was in the Hub City Wednesday evening for the Lubbock Community Outreach Forum. Officer Jermaine Galloway spoke at the forum hosted by the City of Lubbock Municipal Court, the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road near the 50th Street intersection. LPD received the call at 10:06 p.m. Police confirm that one person has sustained serious injuries, and our KCBD photographer confirms that the victim has been taken to the hospital.
Coldest night since last Winter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle into the area tonight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s across the KCBD viewing area. These temperatures will kill cold-sensitive vegetation, may cause outside or poorly insulated pipes (in outside walls) to freeze, and may stress heating systems in poor condition.
Hard Freeze expected Friday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours. It’s time to protect outside faucets, plants and make sure the pets have a place to remain warm.
