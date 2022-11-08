ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County officials: Stay off storm-damaged beaches

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As crews continue assessing damage in St. Johns County after Hurricane Nicole blew through the Sunshine State, emergency officials are asking visitors and residents to avoid the hard-hit areas of the beach. They want everyone to lie low this weekend and let engineers and surveyors...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
The Georgia Sun

Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures

As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: JFRD reports house fire in the Trout River area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast just after 3 a.m. Read live updates below:. JFRD reported a house fire in the Trout River area. 12:38 p.m., 11/10/22. Tornado Warning in effect for Camden and Nassau counties until 1 p.m. Disney World...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Nassau County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Nassau County has declared a local State of Emergency on 11/8/22, effective at 3:00 PM. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect. Strong wind...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Albany Herald

Several South Georgia counties under tropical storm warning as Nicole nears

ALBANY - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for several counties in South Georgia. The tropical storm warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy