Southeast Georgia road work: Weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 12 through Friday, November 18. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Coastal Georgia begins picking up the pieces from Tropical Storm Nicole
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Coastal Georgia and left scattered debris, flooded streets and broken tree limbs in its wake. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was with neighbors as they started their clean-up process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There were...
Teams surveying damage at St. Johns County beaches, measuring coastal erosion after Nicole
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – Teams of surveyors are working to find out how bad of a hit St. Johns County took during Nicole. Officials are also asking residents and visitors to avoid “post-storm tourism” — not to go sightseeing in the storm-damaged areas while crews work.
St. Johns County officials: Stay off storm-damaged beaches
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As crews continue assessing damage in St. Johns County after Hurricane Nicole blew through the Sunshine State, emergency officials are asking visitors and residents to avoid the hard-hit areas of the beach. They want everyone to lie low this weekend and let engineers and surveyors...
JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
Beach erosion leaves at least one St. Johns County home teetering on cliff
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A day after Nicole swept across Florida with heavy rains, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves, an aftermath of damaging beach erosion could be seen along the St. Johns County coastline Friday. St. Johns County officials were conducting damage and storm debris...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
List: Which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures
As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
People living and working in Jacksonville clean up and assess flood damage after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Duval County, Friday was a day of clean up after the river caused flooding in Jacksonville. Despite being flooded Thursday, Memorial Park and the renovations to the bulkhead appear to have held up. Clean up was underway to the condo’s right next to the park.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: JFRD reports house fire in the Trout River area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast just after 3 a.m. Read live updates below:. JFRD reported a house fire in the Trout River area. 12:38 p.m., 11/10/22. Tornado Warning in effect for Camden and Nassau counties until 1 p.m. Disney World...
Jacksonville woman loses ‘home on the water’ after boat catches fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX caught up with the owner of a boat that caught on fire Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through Jacksonville. Brenda Jones lost her sailboat Euphoria, which was also what she called her “home on the water.”. “Euphoria means a feeling of utter bliss...
Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Nassau County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Nassau County has declared a local State of Emergency on 11/8/22, effective at 3:00 PM. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect. Strong wind...
Water main break slows recovery efforts along heavily-saturated Ken Knight Drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A water main leak Friday was slowing down progress for residents along Ken Knight Drive on Jacksonville’s Northside whose homes were flooded during Nicole. A boil water alert was issued for 600 households due to the water main break. Residents who had several feet of...
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
Major Jobs Announcement: Ammunition company hiring 600 new positions in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Bryan County. On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary -- ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision Inc. -- will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility.
Several South Georgia counties under tropical storm warning as Nicole nears
ALBANY - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for several counties in South Georgia. The tropical storm warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth.
