9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: How SAP was ready for macOS Ventura on day one

9to5Mac

LG DualUp: Is this funky display perfect for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro?

LG’s DualUp monitor is … unique. With its almost square, slightly vertical aspect ratio, it definitely stands out. Yet, somehow, I really love this thing. It’s an HDR display with a 2560×2880 resolution that is basically two 1440p displays stacked on top of each other. Trying to watch a movie or play games may be a bit weird on this display, but it’s a king of productivity – especially for a device like the M2 MacBook Air that’s limited to just one external display.
SPY

Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 production hit badly enough to reverse revenue growth, warns Foxconn

The COVID-19 disruption to iPhone 14 production at Foxconn’s primary assembly plant was bad enough for Apple to issue a warning about limited availability, and Foxconn has now issued a warning about the impact on its own prospects for the current quarter. Foxconn says that revenue from consumer electronics...
9to5Mac

Apple releases new firmware update for AirTag item tracker

Following the release of new firmware for the AirPods wireless earphones, Apple is also rolling out a firmware update for its AirTag item tracker on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know about this new version. AirTag firmware update. Today’s new firmware release is version 2.0.24, and it features...
9to5Mac

CIRP: More customers are opting for iPhone models with higher storage capacity in the US

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, also known as CIRP, shared a new market research report this week with data on iPhone sales between late September and early October 2022. The data, which covers the first three weeks of iPhone 14 sales, shows that more customers have been opting for iPhone models with higher storage capacity in the US.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: November 11, 2022 – Apple search, AirDrop changes

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Paperlike:. Paperlike 2.1, the iPad screen protector featuring...
9to5Mac

iPhone production crisis in China will see Foxconn quadruple workforce in India

The iPhone production crisis in China has led Foxconn to announce plans to quadruple its workforce in India. The move will not, however, solve the immediate problem. While Apple and its suppliers have been working for years on reducing the company’s dependence on China as a manufacturing hub, progress has been painfully slow – especially for the iPhone …
9to5Mac

Controller for HomeKit 6.0 introduces advanced HomeKit notifications

Apple’s Home app is a fantastic way to monitor, manage, and interact with your HomeKit environment, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only way. Controller for HomeKit 6.0 is now available with a host of new features that make it easy to further control your HomeKit environment.
9to5Mac

iOS 16.2 brings new watchlist options to the Stocks app and home screen widgets

Among a number of other changes, iOS 16.2 also includes some nice changes to the built-in Stocks app on iPhone and iPad. The update brings new sorting options for your different watchlists in the Stocks app, which are also reflected in updated widgets for your iPhone and iPad home screen.
9to5Mac

Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 launching later this month, Apple announces $450 million investment

Apple confirmed today in a press release that the new satellite features for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will indeed launch in November for customers in the United States and Canada, as originally announced. When out of cell service, iPhone 14 users will be able to connect to a satellite overhead to send a short emergency text message, and share their location with family.
9to5Mac

Apple ‘at least four years away’ from launching Google search competitor, new report says

A new report from The Information today dives into Apple’s ongoing efforts to develop “search capabilities that might compete head-on with Google’s.” As part of those efforts, Apple acquired an AI news startup called Laserlike in 2018, which was founded by a group of Google engineers. Today’s report, however, says Laserlike’s founders have returned to Google…
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 407: New Apple TV hands-on, sports streaming, iOS 16.2 beta

Benjamin gives some hands-on impressions with the new Apple TV 4K. Hey Siri changes are rumored, and iOS 16.2 beta includes a whole new user interface with Custom Accessibility Mode. Plus, Zac got a Trail Loop for his Apple Watch Ultra, and takes a look at the status quo of streaming live sports.
9to5Mac

Slopes iOS app gains Garmin auto-imports as winter sports season nears

Apple Design Award-winning ski and snowboard tracking app Slopes has received another handy update ahead of winter arriving in the Northern Hemisphere. Now Garmin users can set up auto-imports and even bring in past ski/riding data from the last five years. Along with iOS 16.1 launching at the end of...
9to5Mac

Apple Music beta on the web adds popular live lyrics feature

Apple is rolling out some changes to the web app for Apple Music in beta form. For the first time, Apple Music on the web now supports the popular time-synced lyrics feature that first launched on iPhone and iPad in 2019, followed by the Mac in 2020. Now, you can use the feature from anywhere, right in your web browser…

