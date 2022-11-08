Read full article on original website
Apple @ Work: How SAP was ready for macOS Ventura on day one
LG DualUp: Is this funky display perfect for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro?
LG’s DualUp monitor is … unique. With its almost square, slightly vertical aspect ratio, it definitely stands out. Yet, somehow, I really love this thing. It’s an HDR display with a 2560×2880 resolution that is basically two 1440p displays stacked on top of each other. Trying to watch a movie or play games may be a bit weird on this display, but it’s a king of productivity – especially for a device like the M2 MacBook Air that’s limited to just one external display.
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
iPhone 14 production hit badly enough to reverse revenue growth, warns Foxconn
The COVID-19 disruption to iPhone 14 production at Foxconn’s primary assembly plant was bad enough for Apple to issue a warning about limited availability, and Foxconn has now issued a warning about the impact on its own prospects for the current quarter. Foxconn says that revenue from consumer electronics...
Apple releases new firmware update for AirTag item tracker
Following the release of new firmware for the AirPods wireless earphones, Apple is also rolling out a firmware update for its AirTag item tracker on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know about this new version. AirTag firmware update. Today’s new firmware release is version 2.0.24, and it features...
CIRP: More customers are opting for iPhone models with higher storage capacity in the US
Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, also known as CIRP, shared a new market research report this week with data on iPhone sales between late September and early October 2022. The data, which covers the first three weeks of iPhone 14 sales, shows that more customers have been opting for iPhone models with higher storage capacity in the US.
How to turn off the Apple Watch Workout app countdown and start activities instantly
Want an exact way to start tracking workouts with Apple Watch instead of having to deal with the default 3, 2, 1 countdown? Read on for how to turn off the Apple Watch Workout countdown and start activity tracking instantly. Using the Workout app on Apple Watch to track your...
9to5Mac Daily: November 11, 2022 – Apple search, AirDrop changes
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Paperlike:. Paperlike 2.1, the iPad screen protector featuring...
Mujjo has three new ways to keep your MacBook and Apple accessories organized and protected
Popular accessory maker Mujjo is out today with three new products to keep all your Apple gear in check. The Portfolio, Tech Case, and Tech Kit offer thoughtful storage and protection made from waterproof polyester and vegan leather. Mujjo launched its latest Apple accessories today on its website and shared...
iPhone production crisis in China will see Foxconn quadruple workforce in India
The iPhone production crisis in China has led Foxconn to announce plans to quadruple its workforce in India. The move will not, however, solve the immediate problem. While Apple and its suppliers have been working for years on reducing the company’s dependence on China as a manufacturing hub, progress has been painfully slow – especially for the iPhone …
[Update: 2023 arrival] Everything we know about the M2 Pro and M2 Max 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple is expected to release the first revision to the 2021 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro eventually. Here’s everything we expect to see with the M2 Pro chip and M2 Max chip MacBook Pro notebooks so far. [Update 11/11/2022: In recent weeks, evidence has stacked up to strongly suggest...
Apple rolling out firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max
Following an update for AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week, Apple is now rolling out new firmware versions for the rest of its AirPods lineup as well. This includes AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and the original AirPods Pro. New AirPods firmware updates. The new firmware version for these...
Controller for HomeKit 6.0 introduces advanced HomeKit notifications
Apple’s Home app is a fantastic way to monitor, manage, and interact with your HomeKit environment, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only way. Controller for HomeKit 6.0 is now available with a host of new features that make it easy to further control your HomeKit environment.
iOS 16.2 brings new watchlist options to the Stocks app and home screen widgets
Among a number of other changes, iOS 16.2 also includes some nice changes to the built-in Stocks app on iPhone and iPad. The update brings new sorting options for your different watchlists in the Stocks app, which are also reflected in updated widgets for your iPhone and iPad home screen.
Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 launching later this month, Apple announces $450 million investment
Apple confirmed today in a press release that the new satellite features for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will indeed launch in November for customers in the United States and Canada, as originally announced. When out of cell service, iPhone 14 users will be able to connect to a satellite overhead to send a short emergency text message, and share their location with family.
Apple ‘at least four years away’ from launching Google search competitor, new report says
A new report from The Information today dives into Apple’s ongoing efforts to develop “search capabilities that might compete head-on with Google’s.” As part of those efforts, Apple acquired an AI news startup called Laserlike in 2018, which was founded by a group of Google engineers. Today’s report, however, says Laserlike’s founders have returned to Google…
9to5Mac Happy Hour 407: New Apple TV hands-on, sports streaming, iOS 16.2 beta
Benjamin gives some hands-on impressions with the new Apple TV 4K. Hey Siri changes are rumored, and iOS 16.2 beta includes a whole new user interface with Custom Accessibility Mode. Plus, Zac got a Trail Loop for his Apple Watch Ultra, and takes a look at the status quo of streaming live sports.
Apple puts iPhone 14’s Action mode to the test in new ‘Shot on iPhone’ video
Apple is out with a new video today putting the Action mode feature of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to the test. This video focuses on putting the feature through its paces using an iPhone 14 Pro; in fact, the entire video was shot using the iPhone 14 Pro. Head below to watch.
Slopes iOS app gains Garmin auto-imports as winter sports season nears
Apple Design Award-winning ski and snowboard tracking app Slopes has received another handy update ahead of winter arriving in the Northern Hemisphere. Now Garmin users can set up auto-imports and even bring in past ski/riding data from the last five years. Along with iOS 16.1 launching at the end of...
Apple Music beta on the web adds popular live lyrics feature
Apple is rolling out some changes to the web app for Apple Music in beta form. For the first time, Apple Music on the web now supports the popular time-synced lyrics feature that first launched on iPhone and iPad in 2019, followed by the Mac in 2020. Now, you can use the feature from anywhere, right in your web browser…
