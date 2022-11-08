For a month following this year’s Met Gala, it seemed like all anyone could talk about was Kim Kardashian and the Marilyn Monroe dress. Everyone had an opinion, from Bob Mackie to your next door neighbor, and just when you thought we were done discussing the controversial choice, another headline would bring it into the news again. Now, its been six long months since Kardashian walked up those stories Mets steps in Monroe’s gown, but thanks to the Kardashian’s reality show, which has been drudging up old storylines about the family since its original days on E!, here we are, talking about it again. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, we got a peak into Kim’s Met prep, which included losing over 15 pounds to make the dress fit (a fact we already knew, even if we didn’t need to), but also actually convincing Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to allow Kardashian to wear the dress at all.

2 DAYS AGO