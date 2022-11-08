Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Looks Sporty In a Moto Jacket and Matching Minidress
Hailey Bieber loves a good leather traditional jacket, but now she’s getting a bit more trendy with that love. The 25-year-old model was seen running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday doing Fast & Furious cosplay in a moto jacket, an eye-catching piece in black, yellow, and white panels. The over-sized jacket was covered in zipper details and almost engulfed the black Balenciaga minidress underneath.
Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing Drake's music and another for wearing a yellow sweater, report says: 'honestly an HR nightmare'
Staffers from Adidas, Yeezy, and Gap said working with Ye was "cult-like" and they could be fired on a whim without much reason, Rolling Stone reported.
Dua Lipa Puts a Whole Lot of Faith in a Few Skinny Straps
It’s official, the new hot neckline of the season is...no neckline at all. Lately, celebs have been embracing tops and dresses that dip so far down their torso, past the point of low-cut, that they beg the question—why even wear a top at all at that point? But, of course, it’s all just part of the boundary-pushing fashion game, of which Dua Lipa is acutely familiar with, so it makes sense that she is the latest to adopt the anti-neckline trend.
Lindsay and Aliana Lohan Reveal Their New Sister Style
On Lindsay Lohan’s press tour for her return to music and cinema, she’s been accompanied quite a bit by her sister Aliana. The Lohan sisters have been walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet and enjoying some family fashion moments. Of course, the world loves a sister act. Just ask the Kardashian.
All the Craziest Moments from the Gossip Girl Season Two Trailer
It’s been about a year since we last saw Constance Billard’s finest (and most chaotic) students, but in the world of Gossip Girl, only a few weeks have passed since Julien Calloway and the anonymous Instagram account joined forces and turned a New Year’s party into a reckoning of gossip in last year’s finale. Season two of the HBO reboot picks back up in the second semester of the students’ junior year, and while it seems like some things have settled since the great Gossip Girl Reckoning of 2021, your favorite Upper East Siders are just as deranged and well-funded as ever (a pairing that will most definitely not end well). In the first official trailer for the new season, we get a glimpse at what’s to come when we return to the Met steps, and unsurprisingly it’s unhinged. Below, we break down the seven wildest moments from the trailer ahead of the show’s return on December 1st.
Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Got Ripley’s to Lend Her Marilyn Monroe’s Dress
For a month following this year’s Met Gala, it seemed like all anyone could talk about was Kim Kardashian and the Marilyn Monroe dress. Everyone had an opinion, from Bob Mackie to your next door neighbor, and just when you thought we were done discussing the controversial choice, another headline would bring it into the news again. Now, its been six long months since Kardashian walked up those stories Mets steps in Monroe’s gown, but thanks to the Kardashian’s reality show, which has been drudging up old storylines about the family since its original days on E!, here we are, talking about it again. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, we got a peak into Kim’s Met prep, which included losing over 15 pounds to make the dress fit (a fact we already knew, even if we didn’t need to), but also actually convincing Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to allow Kardashian to wear the dress at all.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Wear His and Hers Cowboy Boots
Even when they aren’t walking the red carpet together, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s coordinating couples style is unmatched. On Thursday night, the new parents were spotted on a date night in West Hollywood—consisting of dinner at Issima and an ice cream stop—while coordinating in matching leather looks.
Chris Evans is Reportedly Dating Portuguese Actress, Alba Baptista
Sorry folks, but this year’s newly annointed “Sexiest Man Alive” is spoken for. Chris Evans, 41, is reportedly dating someone, and has been for quite some time. According to People, the actor has been seeing Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year” and things are getting serious between the pair. “They are in love and Chris has never been happier,” a source told the site. “His family and friends all adore her.”
