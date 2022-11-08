ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Millie Bobby Brown playing Britney Spears in a new biopic?

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Millie Bobby Brown would consider portraying Britney Spears if the role was offered to her. The ‘Stranger Things’ star revealed that she agrees with the fans, as a number of viral tweets have pointed out the similarities between the two successful women, including physical resemblance during Britney’s early start in the entertainment industry.

The 18-year-old actress shared her thoughts with Drew Barrymore during her latest interview, explaining that she would be interested in telling the singer’s life story in “the right way,” as she knows Britney had to face many difficulties throughout her career.

“I want to play a real person and I think for me, [it] would be Britney Spears,” Millie said, when asked what was on her bucket list as an actor. “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos and watching interviews of her when she was younger.”

Millie also began her acting career at the age of 9, and went on to gain major success. While Britney started performing at the age of 11, and was catapulted into fame with her debut album ‘Baby One More Time.’

“I mean the same thing with you, it’s like, I see the scramble for words. And I don’t know her but when I look at pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only,” she said referring to Drew, as she started her career at the age of 5 in ‘E.T.’

