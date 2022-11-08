Read full article on original website
Courtney Gaertner
4d ago
Unless she's ready to fess up and take ownership of her crime, I'm not interested.
Reply
7
Related
George Anthony Today: What Happened to Casey Anthony’s Dad After Granddaughter Caylee’s Death?
Casey Anthony’s father, George Anthony, became a central figure during his daughter’s 2011 trial following the death of his 2-year-old granddaughter, Caylee Anthony. Keep reading for an update about where he is now. Who Is George Anthony?. George and his wife, Cindy Anthony, are the biological parents of...
Nancy Grace blasts new Casey Anthony docuseries: 'Now she has a platform to spew another batch of lies'
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace shared why she declined to partake in Peacock's upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries on Thursday morning's 'Fox & Friends.'
'Cancel Your Subscriptions': Peacock Faces Boycott After Announcing Casey Anthony Docuseries
Not everyone wants to hear what Casey Anthony has to say. Hours after Peacock TV released its first trailer for the upcoming docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, people are already calling for a boycott, RadarOnline.com has learned.More than 5,600 Facebook users belong to a page called "Casey Anthony Boycott Information," and their aim is on the new docuseries that promises to give an unbiased look into both sides of the 2011 murder trial.Casey was famously acquitted after pleading not guilty to murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony. The docuseries will also give Casey a voice, in which she'll...
Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years
Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
TMZ.com
Nancy Grace Rips Casey Anthony Documentary as 'Money and Fame Grab'
Nancy Grace says the upcoming Peacock docuseries on Casey Anthony is a sham ... she says Casey will lie her way through the series and laugh all the way to the bank. The queen of true crime joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and we asked her why Peacock is coming out with a series on the woman Nancy called the "most hated mom in America" during the trial for her daughter Caylee's murder.
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing
Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea
Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama
Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'
Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
Mary Kay Letourneau and Her Student-Turned-Husband Vili Fualaau’s Relationship Was Rocky: Timeline
The forbidden love story of Mary Kay Letourneau and her student-turned-husband Vili Fualaau was tumultuous, to say the least. Their romance began in 1996 when Fualaau was only 12, turning 13, while Letourneau was 34. Ultimately, Letourneau served a seven-year prison sentence for her sexual relationship with her sixth-grade pupil....
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence on 2011 Trial in New Limited Series: Watch Trailer
Breaking her silence. Casey Anthony is ready to share her side of the story about her infamous 2011 trial in the new Peacock limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the docu-series. What Is Casey Anthony’s Limited Series About?
Comments / 5