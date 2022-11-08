Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SPS Commerce (. SPSC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LBAI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4%. A...
Zacks.com
Barings BDC (BBDC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BBDC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A...
Zacks.com
Chemung Financial (CHMG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
CHMG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.93%. A...
Zacks.com
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
THMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AAWW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
FEMY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Stratasys (SSYS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues
SSYS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues fell short of the same. The company’s third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 5 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 3 cents and marked a five-fold improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny.
Zacks.com
Fidelity National (FNF) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Shares Up
FNF - Free Report) gained 2.9% in the last two trading sessions despite missing estimates. The bullish sentiment likely reflected investors’ confidence in the title insurer's inherent strength. FNF reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.07, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.5%. The bottom line...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
Zacks.com
Sally Beauty's (SBH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
SBH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, net sales and earnings declined on a year-over-year basis. The company continued to battle inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds in the quarter. During fiscal 2023, Sally Beauty...
Zacks.com
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Gains More Than 10% Since Q4 Earnings Release
TTEK - Free Report) shares have gained 10.7% since its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 2, 2022) earnings release on Nov 9. Better-than-expected results and an impressive fiscal 2023 outlook seem to have pleased investors. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%, marking the 21st consecutive quarter...
Zacks.com
Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up
TGI - Free Report) rose 12.7% to reach $12.61 on Nov 10, following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share in contrast to Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line however declined 30% from 10 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Zacks.com
CS Disco (LAW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CS Disco (. LAW - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Sunoco's (SUN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SUN - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings of 75 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00 per unit. Total quarterly revenues of $6,594 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,575 million. The top line, however,...
Zacks.com
Marathon (MPC) Stock Rises Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
MPC - Free Report) , has gained 2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 1. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its declaration of a dividend hike. What Did Marathon Petroleum’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Petroleum reported adjusted earnings per...
Zacks.com
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rises 4.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
VIRT - Free Report) shares rose 4.2% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Nov 3, 2022. Its results were supported by a huge jump in interest and dividends income. Also, improved performance in the Market Making unit benefited the results. However, the positives were partially offset by increased operating expenses.
Zacks.com
Will Segmental Performance Aid Huntington's (HII) Q3 Earnings?
HII - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before market open. Huntington Ingalls delivered an earnings surprise of 29.45% in the last reported quarter. The company came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 12.38%. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have benefited its top line in the third quarter.
Comments / 0