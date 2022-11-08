ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown Daily Times

Newspapers will be a day late

Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 2 days ago

Because of an issue with delivery, the Nov. 8 issue of the Watertown Daily Times will not arrive in mailboxes until Nov 9.

We sincerely apologize for this interruption and encourage subscribers to access their subscriptions online, at wdtimes.com. Our e-edition is a printed replica of the newspaper and is available now.

If you have not activated your online subscription -- which comes free with a newspaper subscription -- please visit our website with your subscriber number and log in or create an account at https://www.wdtimes.com/users/admin .

If you do not know your subscriber number or have questions or need other help with accessing your subscription, please call 920-390-6040 and press 1 when you reach the prompt.

Thank you for your patience.

Also, please note that because it is a postal holiday, there will be no delivery of the Daily Times on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters

1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

You Won’t Believe How Man Temporarily Stopped Voting In Wisconsin

A crazed man found it necessary to stop voters at a Wisconsin polling place and was arrested for his actions. Politics has become a scary game. Here is a perfect example of what I'm talking about. It happened on election day at a Polling Place In West Bend, Wisconsin. The suspect should be locked up for a long time for what he pulled on innocent voters.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers

MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lemon Law won’t cover man’s camper; 'Rolling pile of troubles'

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man calls his new camper "a rolling pile of troubles." He wrote to FOX6 News after discovering a well-known consumer protection law doesn’t protect his purchase. Alex and Heidi Grob make cherished families memories on the road. They’ve taken their sons to...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart

WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Interstate 39/90 outside of Milton reopens following crash

MILTON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90 has reopened at County Highway M following a crash that temporarily blocked part of the interstate. The crash was reported just after 6:15 p.m. All lanes were cleared by roughly 7:40 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved. It does not appear anyone was injured....
MILTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin

November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce

MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
MADISON, WI
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, WI
129
Followers
189
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Watertown Daily Times has been serving the Waterown and surrounding comminutes since 1896. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.wdtimes.com

 https://www.wdtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy