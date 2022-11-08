Read full article on original website
Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole
Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
Central Florida Zoo reopening after Nicole
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo announced when they're planning to reopen after Nicole came through Florida. The zoo said they will be reopening Saturday, Nov. 12, and all of the animals were safe during the storm. From both Hurricane Ian and the recent storm, Nicole, the...
Daytona Beach Boardwalk sustains damage in Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's been one of the biggest post-storm attractions in the heart of Daytona Beach's entertainment district – the gaping hole in the Boardwalk caused by the storm. It's maybe 15 by 30 feet and that's not the only damage in the area. The last...
Video shows Daytona Beach seawall damage from above
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Video sent to WESH 2 by viewer Elaine Pitenis shows the damage brought on by Tropical Storm Nic0le to Daytona Beach. "The condo building at 2800 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is getting hammered by Hurricane Nicole. Most of the damage to the pool occurred during Hurricane Ian, and today there is more damage to the seawall and pool. If the ocean claims more grass and pool deck, this building may have to be condemned too," she said.
Disney parks to reopen in phased approach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials say Walt Disney World Resort parks are planning to open in a phased approach beginning noon Thursday. The parks shut down due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Details:. Magic Kingdom Park: Noon to 6:00 PM (Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is scheduled for 7:00 PM to...
Reports: Disney outlines plan for layoffs, budget cuts and hiring freeze
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney will begin enacting layoffs as part of company-wide cost-cutting measures, according to a memo obtained byCNBC. In the memo, Chief Executive Bob Chapek also announced a ban on all non-essential work travel and a freeze on new hires except for a few critical positions.
Orange County officials provide Tropical Storm Nicole update
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discussed the county’s response and recovery Thursday afternoon. Demings said Orange County government buildings will reopen at normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10. The Orange County courts are closed for Veterans Day.
Structural engineers assess safety of condo building battered by Nicole
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Residents of the Oceana Oceanfront Condominium building tell WESH 2 roughly 30 feet of dunes were swallowed by the sea during Tropical Storm Nicole. Satellite Beach structural engineers assessed the building's foundation on Friday. Residents are being allowed to stay for the moment. "It's pretty...
Police: 1 person dead, 2 injured after Orlando shooting near Jones High School
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday night. Jones High School was having a playoff game against Wekiva High School at the Jones High School Athletic Complex. Around 8:22 p.m., officers were clearing out the stadium after the game ended. According to police, shots...
Veterans Day 2022: Heroes recognized in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — At the Orange County administration building, veterans were recognized with tradition and great respect. "Today, we celebrate and honor America's veterans for their devotion, patriotism and selfless service and sacrifice,” Dalia Espeut-Jones said. Veterans Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 11. There are...
Brevard County man dies during Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. — A central Florida man died during Hurricane Nicole early Thursday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they got a call at 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, 68-year-old Thomas Whittle of Port Canaveral, was in distress. Cocoa police officers said...
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
Brevard County experiences power outages, high winds as Nicole moves across Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The big concern in Brevard County has been power outages. Those numbers have been going up slowly. That will most likely increase as Nicole continues to move through. Winds have been picking up around the area on the inland side and on the barrier island,...
New Smyrna Beach homes collapse during Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials say structural damage to the coastline is unprecedented. 49 buildings have been declared unsafe. In New Smyrna Beach, there are neighbors trying to prevent further damage. Friday night, workers were busy trying to shore up homes in Sea Dunes in New Smyrna...
Volusia County beachside home suffers damage from Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation on the Volusia County coast is shocking. Wilbur-by-the-Sea was especially hard hit. "The size of the storm was just enormous, and the storm surge, the heavy seas, as I was saying eariler, in our lifetimes, I've never seen anything like it before," resident Kate Rose said.
DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
Volusia County suffers $481 million of damage from Nicole, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's initial assessment of property damage from the devastating storm is in. The numbers outpace the damage done from Hurricane Ian. Officials are also warning residents to stay away from the damaged buildings. In Wilbur by the Sea, homes suffered some of the most...
1 person injured in ultralight plane crash in Titusville, deputies say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person was injured when an ultralight plane crashed in Titusville on Saturday. According to the BCSO, an ultralight plane went down in the area of 2880 W. Jay Jay Road in Titusville, near the First Christian Church of Titusville.
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
New Smyrna Beach residents brace for more erosion after Nicole
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Nicole has come and gone but the threat of rising water persists into Thursday night. In New Smyrna Beach, residents are keeping a close eye on the tide. They are bracing for what could be another destructive night. Hurricane Nicole brought historic beach erosion...
