DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Video sent to WESH 2 by viewer Elaine Pitenis shows the damage brought on by Tropical Storm Nic0le to Daytona Beach. "The condo building at 2800 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is getting hammered by Hurricane Nicole. Most of the damage to the pool occurred during Hurricane Ian, and today there is more damage to the seawall and pool. If the ocean claims more grass and pool deck, this building may have to be condemned too," she said.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO