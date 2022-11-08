ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WESH

Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole

Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Central Florida Zoo reopening after Nicole

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo announced when they're planning to reopen after Nicole came through Florida. The zoo said they will be reopening Saturday, Nov. 12, and all of the animals were safe during the storm. From both Hurricane Ian and the recent storm, Nicole, the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach Boardwalk sustains damage in Nicole

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's been one of the biggest post-storm attractions in the heart of Daytona Beach's entertainment district – the gaping hole in the Boardwalk caused by the storm. It's maybe 15 by 30 feet and that's not the only damage in the area. The last...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Video shows Daytona Beach seawall damage from above

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Video sent to WESH 2 by viewer Elaine Pitenis shows the damage brought on by Tropical Storm Nic0le to Daytona Beach. "The condo building at 2800 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is getting hammered by Hurricane Nicole. Most of the damage to the pool occurred during Hurricane Ian, and today there is more damage to the seawall and pool. If the ocean claims more grass and pool deck, this building may have to be condemned too," she said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Disney parks to reopen in phased approach

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials say Walt Disney World Resort parks are planning to open in a phased approach beginning noon Thursday. The parks shut down due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Details:. Magic Kingdom Park: Noon to 6:00 PM (Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is scheduled for 7:00 PM to...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orange County officials provide Tropical Storm Nicole update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discussed the county’s response and recovery Thursday afternoon. Demings said Orange County government buildings will reopen at normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10. The Orange County courts are closed for Veterans Day.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Veterans Day 2022: Heroes recognized in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — At the Orange County administration building, veterans were recognized with tradition and great respect. "Today, we celebrate and honor America's veterans for their devotion, patriotism and selfless service and sacrifice,” Dalia Espeut-Jones said. Veterans Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 11. There are...
WESH

Brevard County man dies during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. — A central Florida man died during Hurricane Nicole early Thursday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they got a call at 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, 68-year-old Thomas Whittle of Port Canaveral, was in distress. Cocoa police officers said...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

New Smyrna Beach homes collapse during Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials say structural damage to the coastline is unprecedented. 49 buildings have been declared unsafe. In New Smyrna Beach, there are neighbors trying to prevent further damage. Friday night, workers were busy trying to shore up homes in Sea Dunes in New Smyrna...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Volusia County beachside home suffers damage from Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation on the Volusia County coast is shocking. Wilbur-by-the-Sea was especially hard hit. "The size of the storm was just enormous, and the storm surge, the heavy seas, as I was saying eariler, in our lifetimes, I've never seen anything like it before," resident Kate Rose said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in ultralight plane crash in Titusville, deputies say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person was injured when an ultralight plane crashed in Titusville on Saturday. According to the BCSO, an ultralight plane went down in the area of 2880 W. Jay Jay Road in Titusville, near the First Christian Church of Titusville.
TITUSVILLE, FL

