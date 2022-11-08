Paris, Tenn.–At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Henry County’s veterans were honored with a program at Henry County High School Friday morning. The program was hosted by the high school’s Military Club and speaker was HCHS Grad Josh Gallimore, who is a veteran and a substitute teacher at the school. He said joining the military brings you ‘the biggest bunch of brothers and sisters you could ever have’. Veterans were greeted at the front door of the high school by members of the Military Club and also announced on the PA and escorted to their seats. Lunch for the veterans followed. In foreground of photo are Veterans John Anderson, Deputy Dennis Vaughn, Deputy Steve Dean and Seth Dean. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO