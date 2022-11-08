Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
“Let It Glow” Kick Off To Feature Lights, Music, Santa
Union City, Tenn.–Opening night of the annual “Let It Glow” event at Discovery Park of America will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 and will include the kick-off ceremony at 6 p.m. featuring performances by “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Joyner, an ensemble from the Jackson Symphony, the Voices of Union City Elementary student choir and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
radionwtn.com
Downtown Plaza Holiday Display Even Bigger & Brighter
Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris Downtown Plaza is all aglow with the holiday spirit, just in time for this weekend’s Saturday Open Houses and musical performance by 615 House. If the Christmas tree looks bigger this year, that’s because it is–four feet taller making for a 20 foot tree. With the taller tree, there are also more lights and ornaments creating a bigger and brighter display for this holiday season. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Christmas Open Houses This Weekend
A variety of stores will be open for Open Houses Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, November 13. Each store and location will have their hours posted on their own Facebook page. McKenzie – November 11-13 From Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, there will be a variety of...
radionwtn.com
Eiffel Tower Park Now Features Free WiFi
Paris, Tenn.–Thanks to the Leadership Henry County Class of 2021-2022, there is now free WiFi at Eiffel Tower Park. Ribbon-cutting for the new feature was held Wednesday morning near the Eiffel Tower at the park. Paris Parks and Recreation Director Tony Lawrence thanked Philip Davidson and DPC. “We’re glad to have it”, he said. Philip noted that the group wanted to create something with lasting impact for the community. He also said it has ‘built-in safeguards’ for users. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
East Wood Church Of Christ Coat Giveaway Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–It’s getting colder and the East Wood Church of Christ will be holding a Coat Giveaway Saturday, November 12. The giveaway will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. East Wood Church is located at 800 East Wood St., Paris.
radionwtn.com
Lowry To Present Birds Of Prey Program At Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Come to Discovery Park of America on Friday, November 11, as they celebrate some of the most majestic birds found in the land of the free. Ranger Gina Lowery from Paris Landing State Park will present programs with the American Birds of Prey between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
radionwtn.com
Local Veterans Honored At HCHS Program
Paris, Tenn.–At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Henry County’s veterans were honored with a program at Henry County High School Friday morning. The program was hosted by the high school’s Military Club and speaker was HCHS Grad Josh Gallimore, who is a veteran and a substitute teacher at the school. He said joining the military brings you ‘the biggest bunch of brothers and sisters you could ever have’. Veterans were greeted at the front door of the high school by members of the Military Club and also announced on the PA and escorted to their seats. Lunch for the veterans followed. In foreground of photo are Veterans John Anderson, Deputy Dennis Vaughn, Deputy Steve Dean and Seth Dean. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Lunch & Learn About Sulphur Well, Henry County’s First Tourist Attraction
Paris, Tenn.–Jane Gibson of Springville will be speaking on the history of the former Sulphur Well Resort at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur...
radionwtn.com
129th Army Band Rocks The House
Martin, Tenn.–As part of the Veterans Week activities, the 129th Army Band performed in the Harriet Fulton Theatre Wednesday. This talented group entertained the crowd with current hits and rock ‘n’ roll. (UTM photo).
radionwtn.com
Dougherty To Be Honored At KPAC Salute To Veterans
Krider Performing Arts Center will host the 2022 Salute to Veterans, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, November 11. This multi-generational event is FREE to the public and will include Girl Scout Troop 40100 leading the Pledge of Allegiance and The Veteran’s Honor Guard of Parker’s Crossroads presenting the flags. There will be music from KPAC Young Artists, MainStream Vocals, HarmoniX, and KPAC Manager, Rhonda Stanton.
radionwtn.com
Dresden High Choir Inspires Students
Hold me, rock me, calm and easy. Hold me, rock me, deep and wide. Hold me, rock me, in your arms. Oh, I got a home on the other side. Every year, Dresden High School [DHS] students sing these lyrics from composer Brian Tate’s choral composition ‘Hold Me, Rock Me’ as a tribute song at the end of every spring and winter concert. The lyrics serve as a special homecoming for DHS Choir students. Many choir alum make the trek back to their alma mater and join the current class on stage to sing the heartfelt tune. The song pulls together a growing reunion of voices who have been singing together under the instruction of Jacob Abbott, DHS Music Teacher and Choir Director, since 2016.
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
radionwtn.com
UC Police Chief & Veteran Is Veterans’ Day Speaker
Union City, Tenn.–What a busy day and full of so many great things!. Ridgemont held its annual Veteran’s Day Program this morning and it was filled with so many great things. The Junior High Band performed the Procession of Heroes and Freedom Finale. The band also had two members perform solos. The first, Caitlin Neace, performed My Country Tis’ of Thee and the second, Jaden Willcut, performed Taps. The Star-Spangled Banner was beautifully sung by Ridgemont teacher Ashleigh Roberson (Picture 1). Kelly Preuett, teacher, sang The Heart of America and was joined in song by the 3rd and 4th graders (Picture 2). Savannah Blankenship, teacher, sang You Are Our Heroes and was also accompanied by the 3rd and 4th graders.
radionwtn.com
Paris City Commission Has Female Majority For First Time
Paris, Tenn.–With election of newcomers Kathy Ray and Vickey Roberts to the Paris City Commission Tuesday, the panel now will have a majority of women. Vice Mayor Jackie Jones already is on the City Commission and with Mayor Carlton Gerrell not seeking re-election, the election of Ray and Roberts as the new Commission members was a done deal even before the votes were counted.
radionwtn.com
Eagle Creek Substation Now Second Delivery Point For Power In Henry County
Paris, TN – It has been years in the making for Tennessee Valley Authority and the Paris Board of Public Utilities and now the Eagle Creek substation serves as a second delivery point for BPU to receive power for Henry County from TVA. Eagle Creek became energized on October...
Wintry mix possible during a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
radionwtn.com
Sarah Watkins
Mrs. Sarah Watkins, 77, of Dukedom, passed away Tuesday at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday at Good Springs Cemetery near Dukedom. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WSMV
Video shows moment driver strikes two pedestrians in Clarksville
Ben and Erin Napier from HGTV Home Town talk with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman visits with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Jake Owen on CMA Awards Red Carpet. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jake Owen talks with Lauren...
radionwtn.com
Mark Maddox Elected New Dresden Mayor
Dresden, Tenn.–In a hotly contested election, former State Rep. Mark Maddox handily won a five-person race for Mayor Tuesday. Maddox, who is currently the Director of Student Services for Weakley County Schools, earned 358 votes, with 180 cast for current Mayor Jeff Washburn. The unofficial results for all five...
radionwtn.com
Carolyn S. Pinson
Mrs. Carolyn S. Pinson, 94, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Huntingdon. She was born in the Christmasville community Friday, December 16, 1927, to Ivy B. and Inez Florence Cooper Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Quinn R. Pinson; two children: Kathy Bateman and Richard Pinson; two great-grandsons: Jack C. Pinson and Quinn L. Pinson; her sister: Catherine Cowell and two brothers: Charles Eugene Smith and Joe C. Smith.
