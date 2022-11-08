Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed that government support for energy bills will be targeted at the most vulnerable after April, in a move expected to cost millions of households hundreds of pounds.And he said that “we are all going to be paying a bit more tax” after he sets out his tax and spend plans in Thursday’s Autumn StatementSpeaking days ahead of the crucial mini-Budget , Mr Hunt confirmed he expects the UK to plunge into recession and said his goal was to make it “as short and shallow as possible” by bearing down on inflation.The chancellor confirmed his statement...

43 MINUTES AGO