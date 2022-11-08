ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Kyrie Irving Being “Used To Promote Hatred”

By Armon Sadler
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the nation in the wake of his apparent promotion of an anti-semitic film, leading to his suspension from the Brooklyn Nets . NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has chimed in on the situation, encouraging the former Duke attendee to truly be aware of how he is being presented.

The 75-year-old spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8) about the point guard’s recent controversy. “I think Kyrie has to understand what’s happening. He’s being unwittingly used to promote hatred and anti-semitism. And even though he doesn’t see himself as being anti-semitic, by joining forces and making posts like that you can be used. And I think that’s what’s happening.”

More from VIBE.com

The news anchor brought up how the Lakers legend wasn’t new to this fight, as two years ago he shared an opinion on Desean Jackson’s anti-semitism and urged people to be outraged by all forms of injustice.

When asked about the parallels between Irving, Jackson, and Kanye West, Abdul-Jabbar said, “I think the lack of awareness of the harm that they’re doing both to the Black community and to other communities: the LGBTQ community, the Latinx community, all of these marginalized communities are really in one lump. If we don’t try to protect everyone, we won’t protect anyone.”

This follows Abdul-Jabbar’s October column for Substack where he referred to Irving as a “comical buffoon” due to his re-post of a clip from controversial figure Alex Jones discussing an alleged group of powerful figures attempting to create a “New World Order.”

“Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes,” Abdul-Jabbar expressed. “When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russel, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.”

Kyrie Irving’s suspension came after the 30-year-old went back and forth with a reporter during a press conference. The Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted his disappointment in Irving’s stance before suspending the New Jersey native for five games. The father of one is also being required to meet with various advocacy groups.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

LeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving “Should Be Able To Play” After Apologizing

LeBron James feels Kyrie Irving’s apology for his recent anti-semitic controversy was enough, and that he should be able to return and play ball following his suspension. On Thursday (Nov. 10), James took to Twitter to express his support for his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and express that he feels what Irving has been asked to complete to “get back on the floor” is “excessive.”More from VIBE.comLeBron James And Others Impersonated On Twitter After Elon Musk UpdateKareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Kyrie Irving Being "Used To Promote Hatred"Shaq Fires Back After Kanye West Questions Business Partners “I told you guys that I...
CLEVELAND, OH
Vibe

Three 6 Mafia And More Helped Design Memphis Grizzlies City Edition Uniform

The Memphis Grizzlies are paying homage to the city’s rich Hip-Hop roots spanning multiple decades with their new City Edition uniform. In an effort to do things right, the team sought out some direct influence from the genre’s greats: Three Six Mafia’s Juicy J and DJ Paul, Project Pat, and Al Kapone all assisted in helping the ensemble come to life. The Black jerseys include brown elements to create a chrome effect, diamond texture within the jersey numbers, and Beale Street Blue art framing the team name. “For The M” appears above the jersey tag and the M is in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Fivio Foreign Raps With Former NFL QB Eli Manning On “Giants On 3”

Fivio Foreign brought a different side out of the former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as they traded bars on their new record “Giants On 3.” The duo was joined by former New York Giants center Shaun O’Hara for a spoof of the Brooklyn rapper’s actual new track “1 On 3.” The video opens with the former teammates being escorted into the lobby of a studio by a secretary who scolds their clothing. “What’s up with these vests?” she asks. She then pulls out new ensembles which make Manning say “Wow.”More from VIBE.comNas, GloRilla, Bleu, And More Drop Rap Releases...
NEW YORK STATE
Vibe

Dwight Howard Joining Taiwan’s Taoyuan Leopards Basketball Team

Dwight Howard will be headed overseas for the next basketball season. The eight-time All Star center took to Instagram on Monday (Nov. 7) to announce he’s signed with Taiwan’s T-1 League and will be part of the Taoyuan Leopards.More from VIBE.comKyrie Irving Suspended, Issues Apology Amid Anti-Semitic ControversyKyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets To Donate $500K To Anti-Hate Organizations2 Chainz Leads NBA G League's 2022-23 Season Campaign “It’s crazy how things play out because back in 2013 I told Taiwan that I would do my best to come back so that I can spread love & put smiles on peoples faces through basketball...
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
Vibe

‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion

If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark. Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

21 Savage Reveals Why ‘Her Loss’ Was Not Delayed After Takeoff’s Death

After Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1, many questioned whether or not Drake and 21 Savage would drop their collaborative album, Her Loss, out of respect for the late rapper’s family. The joint project was set to release on Nov. 4 after being delayed from Oct. 28. 21 Savage recently revealed why he and the Six God ultimately stuck to their release date. In an Off The Record interview with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old said they wanted to give people something to be happy about. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy,” the “Bank Account” rapper...
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Indicted For Ordering Hit That Led To Rapper’s Death

A man suspected of orchestrating a hit on late rapper Young Dolph has been arrested and hit with multiple murder charges in connection to the Memphis star’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Thursday (Nov. 10) and comes nearly one year to the date Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in Memphis while visiting a local cookie shop on Nov. 17, 2021. “Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for...
MEMPHIS, IN
Vibe

YNW Melly Possibly Facing Death Penalty If Convicted In Murder Trial

YNW Melly could possibly face capital punishment sentencing. On Thursday (Nov. 10), Billboard reported that the troubled Gifford, Fla. rapper could be hit with the death penalty if convicted in his upcoming murder trial. Previously, Judge Andrew Siegel ruled that prosecutors had forfeited their right to seek the death penalty because they “failed” to give the rapper’s attorneys “proper notice.” However, the judge on the “Murder On My Mind” rapper’s case has since ruled the initial decision to be “incorrect.”More from VIBE.comMystikal Requests Another Bond In Rape Case, Hires Forensic ExpertsYNW Melly Speaks Out Following Prison Escape AllegationsYNW Melly Accused Of...
GIFFORD, FL
Vibe

Method Man Believes Rappers Become Great Actors Because They’re “Great Liars”

Method Man has revealed his theory as to why he and other figures in Hip-Hop have been able to successful transition into the world of acting. The Wu-Tang Clan member claims that many rap artists’ propensity to lie in their music and assume a false or misleading persona are traits that align with being a great thespian. “I think a lot of rappers are great liars,” the 52-year-old MC said during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show. “I’ll just keep it a buck, a lot of them are great liars and I think that translates on screen. Honestly,...
Vibe

Gillie Da King Calls Out U.S. Marshal For Racial Profiling

Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — is claiming American Airlines racially profiled him after being searched for drugs in a Texas airport. In a newly surfaced video, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host is seen having an infuriating exchange with a TSA agent wearing a cowboy hat who allegedly stopped him for smelling like marijuana.More from VIBE.comGillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff's Death Goes ViralJeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His BirthdayLos Angeles Council Member Resigns After Racist Remarks Exposed Gillie can be heard saying, “What are you talking about?...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Brittney Griner Transferred To Russian Forced Labor Camp

Brittney Griner has reportedly been moved to a Russian forced labor camp in the midst of serving her nine-year sentence in the country’s prison system. The WNBA star will reportedly endure harsh conditions in the “penal colony,” with Fox News reporting that it will be difficult for her family to contact her or even know her exact location. This move follows the Phoenix Mercury center’s appeal being denied by Russian courts in October. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Breaks Silence On Denied AppealBrittney Griner's "Traumatic Experience" Continues After Court Rejects AppealBrittney Griner Receives Heartfelt Birthday Messages Behind Bars “Every...
Vibe

Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, ‘Outlaws’

Mario Van Peebles is set to direct and star in a new western film for Quiver titled Outlaws. Joining him in leading roles will be Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer, and Edward James Olmos. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk TakeoverChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"'Candyman' Star Tony Todd Paid $1K Per Bee Sting For Classic Horror Film Outlaws centers around Chief (Van Peebles), “a renegade cowboy putting together a multicultural team of new and old friends in order to ride into dangerous unsettled territory to retrieve gold from an abandoned mine.” However, with...
Vibe

Takeoff’s Funeral To Be Held At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Takeoff will be laid to rest in his hometown of Atlanta. According to WSBTV, the Migos rapper’s funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 11.  Jesse Curney III, a local ATL pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to the news outlet that he would lead the service’s eulogy.More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Music Sees Spike In Popularity After His DeathDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second DateGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him Takeoff died at 28. The Georgian rapper, née Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Nas And Hit-Boy Flex Duo Status Ahead Of ‘King’s Disease III’

Nas and Hit-Boy are confidently heading into their next collaborative project King’s Disease III, which will release on Nov. 11. They both verbalize the other artist’s value to the LP and take compliments from their peers in a new promotional video. “A lot of people appreciate when you put a lot of work into your sh*t,” the Nasir rapper says to the Grammy-winning producer in a Twitter video posted on Nov. 7. In a later clip, the Fontana, Calif. multi-talent tells Nas “Ni**as ain’t missing a beat, missing a step bro.” Finally, to close the video they take a call from...
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Vibe

Vibe

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy