Four months and 20 days remain until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The offseason officially got under way for the Orioles yesterday with their decision to decline the 2023 contract option for Jordan Lyles. That was the first question for the team to answer and now we can all move forward from there. Mike Elias and company did not think Lyles was worth bringing back at $11 million, so they paid him a $1 million buyout to make him a free agent.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO