Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Tigers waive two players, one is claimed by Orioles
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with longtime minor-league outfielder and onetime prospect Daz Cameron, more than five years after he was acquired as part of the Justin Verlander trade. Cameron was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, both teams announced. Additionally, infielder Josh...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Rangers Decline Kole Calhoun Contract Option
The veteran outfielder had the worst offensive season of his career in any year when he played at least 100 games. The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday that they were turning down the 2023 club option on outfielder Kole Calhoun. Calhoun, who will be 35 next season, would have made...
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Camden Chat
Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles offseason is under way, without Jordan Lyles
Four months and 20 days remain until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The offseason officially got under way for the Orioles yesterday with their decision to decline the 2023 contract option for Jordan Lyles. That was the first question for the team to answer and now we can all move forward from there. Mike Elias and company did not think Lyles was worth bringing back at $11 million, so they paid him a $1 million buyout to make him a free agent.
theScore
2022 Silver Sluggers: 1st-timers dominate, Trout earns 9th
MLB announced its 2022 Silver Slugger winners Thursday, honoring the best offensive players at each position in both leagues. This year's Silver Sluggers feature a couple of notable changes. A new category - utility player - honors the best multi-positional player in each league, while the National League has discontinued its pitcher's award following the introduction of the universal DH.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Luis Rengifo Finish as Runners-Up for Silver Slugger Awards
Ohtani was a finalist in two categories, Rengifo just one.
Silver Slugger award 2022: Yordan Alvarez wins honor as AL designated hitter; Jose Altuve for AL 2B
One led all second basemen in baseball in homers, runs, and on-base percentage plus slugging. The other had a six-game stretch of four homers of at least 426 feet each.
dodgerblue.com
Evan Phillips, Julio Urías & Will Smith Among Dodgers Nominees For 2022 All-MLB Team
Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the 2022 All-MLB Team, which recognizes and commemorates the top performances by players during the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Tyler Anderson, Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin and Evan Phillips. Freeman,...
Phillies' Schwarber, Realmuto Win Silver Slugger Awards
Philadelphia Phillies stars Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto were honored with Silver Slugger Awards on Thursday.
Comments / 0