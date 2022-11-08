ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

Tigers waive two players, one is claimed by Orioles

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with longtime minor-league outfielder and onetime prospect Daz Cameron, more than five years after he was acquired as part of the Justin Verlander trade. Cameron was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, both teams announced. Additionally, infielder Josh...
DETROIT, MI
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Decline Kole Calhoun Contract Option

The veteran outfielder had the worst offensive season of his career in any year when he played at least 100 games. The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday that they were turning down the 2023 club option on outfielder Kole Calhoun. Calhoun, who will be 35 next season, would have made...
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles offseason is under way, without Jordan Lyles

Four months and 20 days remain until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The offseason officially got under way for the Orioles yesterday with their decision to decline the 2023 contract option for Jordan Lyles. That was the first question for the team to answer and now we can all move forward from there. Mike Elias and company did not think Lyles was worth bringing back at $11 million, so they paid him a $1 million buyout to make him a free agent.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

2022 Silver Sluggers: 1st-timers dominate, Trout earns 9th

MLB announced its 2022 Silver Slugger winners Thursday, honoring the best offensive players at each position in both leagues. This year's Silver Sluggers feature a couple of notable changes. A new category - utility player - honors the best multi-positional player in each league, while the National League has discontinued its pitcher's award following the introduction of the universal DH.

