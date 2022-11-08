Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
A classic CS:GO map was picked just 2 times during the Legends Stage of CS:GO Rio Major
Every map was played at least five times during the Legends Staff of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major—except one. One of the most classic Counter-Strike maps in history, Dust 2, was played just twice during this stage of the tournament. It was played during Spirit’s loss to Outsiders and in Natus Vincere’s victory against BIG. It’s the least played map in the second stage of the Brazilian Major, according to HLTV.
dotesports.com
Mastery, mindset, LAN skill: FNCS Invitational casters run ruler over keys to victory at 2022 event
The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is the official name for the competitive side of the game, hosting yearly competitions to put each region’s best players against one another. Now, after three years of remote matches, Epic Games is preparing to host the first in-person event since the pandemic. The...
dotesports.com
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2
The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
dotesports.com
What are Battle Token tier skips in MW2 and Warzone 2 and how are they earned?
Warzone 2 is close at hand, and players have been gearing up. Fans of Call of Duty have been practicing on Modern Warfare 2, and they’re ready to shield up and take first place. With a new title, comes new features. The newest installment in the CoD franchise, Modern...
dotesports.com
Best Genji counters in Overwatch 2
Genji has always been one of Overwatch’s most annoying heroes. In the first game, his high mobility, powerful ultimate, and ability to deflect incoming projectiles made him difficult to fight against, especially in the higher ranks of play. Slower heroes like Zenyatta and Ana stood no chance against him. In fact, having a Genji as your ally while playing Zenyatta or Ana was also troublesome since he was as difficult to hit with friendly shots as with enemy projectiles.
dotesports.com
IiTzThieves: 100 Thieves adds multi-game FPS superstar to its roster of content creators
It seemed like it was only a matter of time before iiTzTimmy found a home with an org. And today, it was made official. The multi-game streamer has joined 100 Thieves, Timmy announced. Timmy had previously teased a big announcement of some kind on his account, with a video of...
dotesports.com
Riot tweaks early surrender vote to reduce needlessly long one-sided games in League
Surrendering and remaking games in League of Legends has always been a pain since the surrender vote system has had its flaws. To reduce needlessly long one-sided games where players are held hostage by the surrender mark, Riot Games is tweaking the surrender vote. Spideraxe, game designer and [email protected]...
dotesports.com
IEM Rio CS:GO Major venue looks empty despite being sold out. Where is the crowd?
All 18,000 tickets for the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have sold out, but Jeunesse Arena seems rather quiet and empty today in comparison to the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage’s crowd at Riocentro venue. The crowd on the previous stage was so loud that many...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
dotesports.com
These are Sweetdreams’ Apex Legends settings and keybinds
When it comes to pro players in Apex Legends, few are as successful as NRG’s sweetdreams. Sweet has built up a reputation for being one of the best IGLs in the game, but a close second to his reputation as a shot-caller is his reputation as a mechanically-skilled fragger at the same time.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 8 item component Glove gets a long-awaited stat change
Riot Games has followed through on changing the item component Glove for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, putting more power back into critical strike chance. The item component Glove has been on the TFT balance hot seat for at least two sets now, with game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer hinting that it was due for a rework at the end of October. And it wasn’t a bluff since Glove will no longer have dodge heading into TFT Set Eight Monsters Attack!, according to a Twitter post from Mortdog.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Global Series player shows off the ultimate hiding spot on World’s Edge
Ratting is an essential part of Apex Legends. Sometimes, a fight doesn’t go your way, and the smartest play is just to cut your losses and go hide somewhere. It might not be the most fun or interesting strategy to go with, but in ranked or competitive play, ratting can earn you and your team valuable points just by virtue of letting other teams fight things out and eliminate each other while you get a better placement.
dotesports.com
When does the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass come out?
Season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most highly anticipated releases for the game to date. The update will add new maps, operators, and more to the game, which has already broken several records for being the most-played Call of Duty title of all time.
dotesports.com
All new Shiny Pokémon revealed in Scarlet and Violet leaks
The final set of leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is wrapping up, which means fans are getting a good look at all of the new and returning Pokémon featured in the games a bit early. Along with things like stats, moves, and more, all of the sprites for the new Pokémon have already been pulled from the data of early copies.
dotesports.com
Gimmighoul got so rich it took up snowboarding, according to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks
Gimmighoul was one of several Pokémon officially revealed in the weeks leading up to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release—appearing in Pokémon Go as a surprise with unique mechanics and lore. But no one in the world could have predicted that once you complete the long-standing and haunted quest you would end up with some kind of vacation time with a golden ghost.
dotesports.com
Sixth player: All IEM Rio CS:GO Major semifinalists have 1 thing in common
Brazilian or not, every team that was supported by the crowd in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals have gone through to the semifinals. The crowd cheered for Outsiders and Heroic in the first day of the Champions Stage yesterday, Nov. 10, and they defeated Fnatic and Team Spirit, respectively. Today, in the second pair of quarterfinals, MOUZ overcame Cloud9, and FURIA reverse swept Natus Vincere.
dotesports.com
From academy team to the Major: MOUZ progresses to IEM Rio 2022 semifinals
Cloud9’s CS:GO team has been eliminated from the IEM Rio Major 2022 playoffs and MOUZ will progress to the semifinals, where they’ll face off against Outsiders in a best-of-three to see who gets to take a shot at the $500,000 prize. The majority of the MOUZ squad came...
dotesports.com
Riot’s president of esports knows fans aren’t happy with League’s current Worlds format, says there are a lot of ‘meaningless’ matches
It’s only been a few days since League of Legends fans witnessed one of the greatest finals in World Championship history, but many people are already looking toward the tournament’s future. In an in-depth interview with Travis Gafford, Riot Games’ president of esports John Needham talked about the...
dotesports.com
What is the Modern Warfare 2 level cap?
All Call of Duty players have hopped online during the launch weekend of a new game and seen a player at an unfathomable rank. If you’re one of those public lobby demons who hits max rank within a few hours of the game releasing, you may have realized there’s a distinct wall that’s been hit within the leveling process in Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
League’s preseason brings omnomnom buffs to Cho’Gath and Nunu
Cho’Gath and Nunu have always been valuable assets on a team since both of these champions can easily secure an objective with a spell that does true damage to monsters. With all the jungle changes coming to League of Legends with the preseason on Nov. 16, the balancing team are buffing Cho’Gath’s and Nunu’s damage to non-champions.
Comments / 0