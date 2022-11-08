Read full article on original website
KSLA
McCurtain County residents seeking assistance after tornado damage
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Residents in McCurtain County are still picking up the pieces after recent tornados tore through the area. Carlton Capps says his home and vehicles were heavily damaged last week. Today, he was among those seeking assistance to rebuild. “What I hope to accomplish here today...
KOCO
Breaking down best chances to see snow Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. Entering the weekend, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Saturday evening. Watch...
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?
One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town?
KFOR
Winter Weather Moves in Monday
After another cold start, we’ll see nice weather today. It will be sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50’s. Winter weather moves in Monday. Snow will develop across Western Oklahoma around sunrise. It looks like the snow will move into the OKC Metro/I-35...
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
NWS upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4, estimated winds at 170 mph
IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
2022 Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell makes history heading into Miss America
HARRISON, Ark. — Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell is from Harrison, Arkansas, and growing up she and her two siblings were the only children of color in her school district. But one day when she was in elementary school, the second-ever Black Miss Arkansas came into her classroom to speak to the students.
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KOCO
Surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma
IDABEL, Okla. — The surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma. Damage surveys continue to our southeast as the National Weather Service determines the details of the tornadoes from Friday night. KOCO 5 meteorologist Michael Armstrong tracked the storms and has new details. Watch the video player above for...
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Game Friday: Texas High School Football Scores, Nov. 10-12, 2022
Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, 2022. Additional scores will be added after the games are played. Scores will be added after the games are played. SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES. Scores will be added after the games are played.
KFOR
Resource center to help connect tornado victims with assistance
IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – As families are picking up the pieces following a tornado in southern Oklahoma, the Red Cross says survivors can head to a resource center for help. The Red Cross is hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bypass Church of Christ, located at 120 W. Lincoln Rd. in Idabel.
16 Incredible Places You Have Experience At Least Once In Oklahoma
For far too many people, "seeing" Oklahoma consists of highways through large expanses of farmland and the trendy districts of OKC... Bricktown, Paseo, The Shoppes, etc... But there is so much more that is completely unique to the Sooner State that no person should pass up the chance to see.
