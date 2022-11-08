Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Council questions management-level raises included in proposed 2023 Scranton budget
SCRANTON — Several city council members voiced concerns about the extent of management-level raises included in Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s 2023 budget proposal — a proposal that would also hike taxes. The mayor and members of her administration presented Thursday an overview of the proposed $116.8 million...
WFMZ-TV Online
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs new apartment, townhome developments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
WFMZ-TV Online
DeAngelo Family donates $150,000 toward City View Park playground project
Paul and Lisa DeAngelo stood Thursday with their sons near a parcel at the northeast corner of City View Park where construction is underway on the latest addition to Hazleton’s parks and recreation system. The $150,000 donation that the DeAngelos brought with them will ensure the project comes to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials celebrate groundbreaking for addition to Goodman building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Elected officials and others celebrated a groundbreaking Friday in Bethlehem. Construction is set to begin on an addition to the Goodman building. There will be commercial space and twelve apartments in the building on East Third Street. Renovations to the existing building are also set to get...
WFMZ-TV Online
Democrats say they will rule state House, Republicans urge caution
Democrats think they won a majority of state House seats, but Republicans say not so fast. In politically divided Pennsylvania, complications are certainly possible, even as history hangs in the balance. As of Friday, Democratic candidates led in 102 House races, Republicans in 101. The House has 203 seats. If...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ambulance and car collide in Muhlenberg Township
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. -- An ambulance and car collided in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County. It happened Saturday afternoon on the 5th Street Highway. Emergency dispatchers say there were reports of injuries. But there's no word on the severity of those injuries. At this point, the cause of the crash is...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
The family of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash is suing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, saying the agency's negligence caused the fatal wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a ditch spanning both lanes of a narrow, twisty road. A wrongful death lawsuit says PennDOT created the hazardous condition while working on the road, then failed to place signage warning approaching motorists of the danger.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
WFMZ-TV Online
Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting Penny Auction
SOUDERTON, pa. -- The Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting its annual Penny Auction Saturday. It will take place at the firehouse on Second Street. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the auction will start at 6:00 p.m. There will be food available for purchase and door prizes. All...
WFMZ-TV Online
Turkey giveaway at Allentown store
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- We now turn to a contest that's getting gobbled up ahead of Thanksgiving. This weekend is the "Gobble Gobble Turkey Giveaway" at participating Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets. Here at the Allentown store on Allen Street, one turkey will be given away every hour to randomly selected customers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials cut ribbon on new Kimberton Whole Foods store in Berks
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The newest addition to the Knitting Mills complex is getting a warm welcome to the neighborhood. Wyomissing borough officials and representatives from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance cut the ribbon on the new Kimberton Whole Foods. The store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and has a specialty...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown offenders burglarized Target World
CHALFONT, Pa. -- Five unknown offenders burglarized Target World on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m. The offenders arrived in a black Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver-side brake light and entered off County Line Road. They stole multiple rifles and pistols. Additional information and evidence are still...
WFMZ-TV Online
Animal shelter in Berks looking for adopters
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases. "We...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Noticeably colder than average temperatures expected for some time
TONIGHT: Turning out mostly clear and cold; still a little breezy early on. Low: 29. November so far really has felt more like September or early October with multiple days featuring high temperatures well into the 60s and even some 70-degree days. That all changed Sunday however as chilly air and below normal temperatures returned to the region in the wake of a cold front. A gusty northwesterly wind added an extra chill to the air and helped lead to high temperatures only in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. To go along with that, sunshine was limited by some fairly cloudy periods. There were even some brief sprinkles in parts of the Poconos with perhaps even a few conversational flakes mixed in. The chilly air will stick around for the new week, with high temperatures mainly in the 40s, and overnight lows mostly in the 20s and low 30s, both noticeably colder than average for this time of year. As far as precipitation goes, a coastal storm will slide up the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing our next round of rain, although it might actually be cold enough initially to see a little snow in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Once that system passes through, we'll dry out Thursday and Friday when high pressure returns.
WFMZ-TV Online
East Bangor remembers local hero
EAST BANGOR, Pa. -- The community of East Bangor comes together to remember a local hero. Leslie Couch was well known in the community, but lost his life in the Vietnam War. Today, his family and childhood friends came together to do something special in his honor. "His personality led...
WFMZ-TV Online
North Whitehall house fire sends one person to hospital
Authorities in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Route 309 shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. A resident with burn injuries was taken to the hospital. The home was heavily damaged.
Comments / 0