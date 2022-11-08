TONIGHT: Turning out mostly clear and cold; still a little breezy early on. Low: 29. November so far really has felt more like September or early October with multiple days featuring high temperatures well into the 60s and even some 70-degree days. That all changed Sunday however as chilly air and below normal temperatures returned to the region in the wake of a cold front. A gusty northwesterly wind added an extra chill to the air and helped lead to high temperatures only in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. To go along with that, sunshine was limited by some fairly cloudy periods. There were even some brief sprinkles in parts of the Poconos with perhaps even a few conversational flakes mixed in. The chilly air will stick around for the new week, with high temperatures mainly in the 40s, and overnight lows mostly in the 20s and low 30s, both noticeably colder than average for this time of year. As far as precipitation goes, a coastal storm will slide up the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing our next round of rain, although it might actually be cold enough initially to see a little snow in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Once that system passes through, we'll dry out Thursday and Friday when high pressure returns.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO