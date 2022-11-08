Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Village of Rahling sells to Flake family for $6.6 million
The Village of Rahling Road, a multitenant commercial property at 25 and 27 Rahling Circle in Little Rock, changed hands recently for $6.6 million. The purchase price equals $185.21 per square foot. Jessica Flake Dearnley, the co-founder and CEO of Flake & Co. in Little Rock, announced the acquisition Wednesday...
talkbusiness.net
Scenic Hill Solar looks to bolster U.S. production of array infrastructure
Little Rock-based solar power developer Scenic Hill Solar announced Thursday (Nov. 10) an initiative along with multiple U.S.-based solar array equipment manufacturers to encourage manufacturing American-made solar array components. A company executive said that the new initiative is expected to lead to a $30 million solar plant project. American Made,...
territorysupply.com
The 7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Little Rock, Arkansas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Well, I declare! These cozy cabin rentals near Little Rock will have you feelin’ relaxed as all get out. Little Rock doubles as the Arkanas’...
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
New development looks to highlight history of Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — More progress has been happening in Pine Bluff— and a new development slated for downtown will look to shine a light on a piece of history there. "You have to help a community learn its own history, even before you introduce that history to others," said Jimmy Cunningham with the Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force.
Reminder: Interstate-30 weekend lane closures
If you plan on cruising on Interstate-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend, you may want to leave a little bit earlier.
KARK
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
Alcohol sales approved in Hot Spring, Polk Counties
Voters in two dry counties voted this week to approve alcohol sales for the first time in nearly a century.
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. discusses plans for new term following re-election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In his first televised interview since winning re-election as Mayor of Little Rock, Frank Scott, Jr. reflected on his previous term and looked to the future. "Transitioning from the jobs growth, by continuing to ensure that more families choose to live in Little Rock," he...
Emergency services to be unaffected by weekend I-30 bridge closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When driving, we've all tried to find ways to skip the detours to save time— but for MEMS first responders, that's not just the goal, it's part of their job. "The highway system is very important to us, it lets us access our emergencies...
salineriverchronicle.com
Arkansas’s historic Toltec Mounds renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archaeological State Park
(SCOTT, Ark.) – To better reflect the culture of the people who built the mounds, Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park has been renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park. Named for a nearby stream, the Plum Bayou culture has been identified by archeologists as the builders of the mounds.
How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
5newsonline.com
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
KTLO
80 individuals indicted between Pine Bluff, Little Rock for drugs, firearms pipeline
LITTLE ROCK — Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests Wednesday morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed.
North Little Rock police investigating double homicide on McCain Blvd.
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting on McCain Boulevard.
KATV
Arkansas Ethics Commission launches investigation into Little Rock mayor
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Ethics Commission is investigating a complaint made against Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. according to a letter obtained by KATV. Attorney and blogger, Matt Campbell, filed a complaint alleging Scott has used a city-owned SUV for personal and campaign purposes. He also being accused of using Little Rock Police officers for security purposes at campaign events.
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide on Grand Avenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Grand Avenue. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4600 block of the road. There is no current information on the victim, potential suspects, or a motive behind the crime. We will update...
