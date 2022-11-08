ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

talkbusiness.net

Village of Rahling sells to Flake family for $6.6 million

The Village of Rahling Road, a multitenant commercial property at 25 and 27 Rahling Circle in Little Rock, changed hands recently for $6.6 million. The purchase price equals $185.21 per square foot. Jessica Flake Dearnley, the co-founder and CEO of Flake & Co. in Little Rock, announced the acquisition Wednesday...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Scenic Hill Solar looks to bolster U.S. production of array infrastructure

Little Rock-based solar power developer Scenic Hill Solar announced Thursday (Nov. 10) an initiative along with multiple U.S.-based solar array equipment manufacturers to encourage manufacturing American-made solar array components. A company executive said that the new initiative is expected to lead to a $30 million solar plant project. American Made,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
territorysupply.com

The 7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Little Rock, Arkansas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Well, I declare! These cozy cabin rentals near Little Rock will have you feelin’ relaxed as all get out. Little Rock doubles as the Arkanas’...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

New development looks to highlight history of Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — More progress has been happening in Pine Bluff— and a new development slated for downtown will look to shine a light on a piece of history there. "You have to help a community learn its own history, even before you introduce that history to others," said Jimmy Cunningham with the Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KARK

Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point

We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas Ethics Commission launches investigation into Little Rock mayor

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Ethics Commission is investigating a complaint made against Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. according to a letter obtained by KATV. Attorney and blogger, Matt Campbell, filed a complaint alleging Scott has used a city-owned SUV for personal and campaign purposes. He also being accused of using Little Rock Police officers for security purposes at campaign events.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing

LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

