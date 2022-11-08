ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

LCS, TSM sponsor FTX files for bankruptcy

With rumors swirling around the uneasy future of cryptocurrency, a large company with major stakes in the League of Legends esports scene has gone belly up. FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that holds significant deals with the LCS and esports organization TSM, is filing for bankruptcy, the company announced today. This comes after the company was nearly acquired by cryptocurrency exchange Binance earlier this week before FTX’s rivals decided to pull out of the deal due to several notable problems with the company.
dotesports.com

EliGE outlines what’s next for Liquid following exit from CS:GO Major

Team Liquid are out of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, and Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski has spoken about the team’s plans going forward this year. The star player outlined what went wrong in their loss against Team Spirit on the fourth day of the Legends Stage at the Major, which cut short Liquid’s run.
dotesports.com

Live Team Liquid LCS roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more

No team in the LCS had a more disappointing 2022 Summer Split than Team Liquid. After forming the latest North American “super team” just about a year ago, the best placing Liquid had was a third-place finish in the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs. Now, with 11 days until the start of free agency, it’s time to dive into how different one of the juggernauts of the LCS will look for their upcoming 2023 campaign.
dotesports.com

Future unsure: T1 will reportedly sell its 2023 Dota Pro Circuit slot

After showing clear signs of distress once the post-International 2022 roster shuffle began, T1 now appears to be packing its bags and heading to the exit after reportedly selling its spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit to Bleed eSports. According to a report from AFK Gaming, sources close to...
dotesports.com

TFT Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier: Standings and scores

Eight players from the four western regions will compete to decide the final two spots in the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands Championship. The eight players will face off in a single lobby to play a series of six matches. Each match awards points distributed to players according to their rankings. Each first-place scores eight points, each second scores seven, and so on until the two players with the most points at the end of the sixth rounds move on to the TFT Dragonlands Championship.

