The CEO of a now-crumbling crypto exchange reportedly secured millions of dollars of investment in a Zoom call—all while playing League of Legends
For many people, League of Legends is one of the hardest video games to learn and master since it features over 150 champions, countless items, and mechanics that need to be constantly monitored throughout a match. It would probably be hard to hold a conversation with someone while playing the...
LCS, TSM sponsor FTX files for bankruptcy
With rumors swirling around the uneasy future of cryptocurrency, a large company with major stakes in the League of Legends esports scene has gone belly up. FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that holds significant deals with the LCS and esports organization TSM, is filing for bankruptcy, the company announced today. This comes after the company was nearly acquired by cryptocurrency exchange Binance earlier this week before FTX’s rivals decided to pull out of the deal due to several notable problems with the company.
FTX logo taped over on TSM players’ jerseys at Fortnite event after crypto exchange’s collapse
With the future of one of the largest naming rights deals in esports history already in question, some of TSM’s players are competing on stream at a massive tournament with the logo of the organization’s primary sponsor, cryptocurrency exchange FTX, obscured by a piece of black tape. TSM’s...
EliGE outlines what’s next for Liquid following exit from CS:GO Major
Team Liquid are out of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, and Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski has spoken about the team’s plans going forward this year. The star player outlined what went wrong in their loss against Team Spirit on the fourth day of the Legends Stage at the Major, which cut short Liquid’s run.
Live Team Liquid LCS roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
No team in the LCS had a more disappointing 2022 Summer Split than Team Liquid. After forming the latest North American “super team” just about a year ago, the best placing Liquid had was a third-place finish in the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs. Now, with 11 days until the start of free agency, it’s time to dive into how different one of the juggernauts of the LCS will look for their upcoming 2023 campaign.
Future unsure: T1 will reportedly sell its 2023 Dota Pro Circuit slot
After showing clear signs of distress once the post-International 2022 roster shuffle began, T1 now appears to be packing its bags and heading to the exit after reportedly selling its spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit to Bleed eSports. According to a report from AFK Gaming, sources close to...
Two thumbs up: Heretics reportedly reach agreement with Japanese mainstay Evi for 2023 LEC season
Team Heretics is reportedly set to make a splash in their debut LEC split by reaching a verbal agreement with a minor region mainstay in DetonatioN FocusMe top laner Evi. After playing the entirety of his eight-year career in Japan, Evi will head to a major region for the first time in 2023, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.
TSM parts ways with entire LCS Academy roster days after announcement of NA Challengers League
The upcoming year of professional League of Legends in North America bodes well for the growth of talent thanks to the debut of the North American Challengers League. But one major organization is entering 2023 with uncertainties in regard to its development plans, rebuilding its entire roster from the ground up.
TFT Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier: Standings and scores
Eight players from the four western regions will compete to decide the final two spots in the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands Championship. The eight players will face off in a single lobby to play a series of six matches. Each match awards points distributed to players according to their rankings. Each first-place scores eight points, each second scores seven, and so on until the two players with the most points at the end of the sixth rounds move on to the TFT Dragonlands Championship.
