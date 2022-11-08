Read full article on original website
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
What are New Jersey’s estate and inheritance taxes when someone dies?
When a loved one dies, receiving what's rightfully yours can be costly. The rules related to state and inheritance taxes vary from state to state. New Jersey today, compared to just a few years ago, is a bit gentler on the friends and family left behind. Below is a rundown...
Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?
In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
Poll: NJ residents prefer limited casino smoking over full ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and are on board with limited smoking to certain areas of a casino, as opposed to a complete smoking ban.
You’ve seen these signs in NJ for years: Where they go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
New Jersey poised to reinstate black bear hunt
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to reinstate the controversial black bear hunt. Murphy says it would be a regulated hunt to control the bear population in the state. He says a recent increase in black bears puts communities, families and property at risk. Bear sightings are up 237% this year, like an aggressive encounter in Passaic County back in May. State officials say there have been dozens of aggressive encounters with people. There is plenty of opposition to the governor's plan to resume hunting. "The public is going to raise up and make it clear to the governor that he has to do the right thing, and I believe he will," said one opponent said. The proposal will be considered during a New Jersey Fish and Game Council meeting Tuesday.
NJ faces epic teacher shortage – Can it be fixed?
As school districts across New Jersey struggle to hire new teachers and retain existing staff, Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force to come up with strategies of addressing both issues. The shortage has existed for years, but was made worse by the pandemic and the stresses of remote...
At N.J.’s largest cranberry farm, blissful bogs are big business
There is no more beautiful, brilliant New Jersey color than the blazing crimson of a cranberry bog in the fall. Tens of thousands of berries bob in a 3 1/2 acre bog at Pine Island Cranberry Co., the state’s largest cranberry grower in the nation’s third-largest cranberry growing state.
Did a loved one just die? NJ trying to stop ‘death deals’ harassment
A growing number of New Jersey residents grieving the loss of a family member are reporting being contacted, and in some cases harassed, by companies offering inheritance advances for a fee after a loved one has passed. Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris is sponsoring a measure that would prohibit the solicitation...
Some New Jersey veterans say the state should ‘do a whole lot better’ by them
New Jersey is home to more than 325,000 veterans, including Robert McNulty, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Through his work with organizations like the Vietnam Veterans of America New Jersey State Council, McNulty fights for better access to services for veterans, who face alarming rates of suicide and behavioral health conditions like PTSD.
N.J. residents favor just limiting smoking in casinos, oppose opening them outside Atlantic City, poll shows
With the fate of a proposal to ban smoking entirely inside Atlantic City casinos still up in the air, a new poll shows a majority of New Jerseyans favor limiting smoking in gambling halls to designated areas. The Fairleigh Dickinson University survey, released Thursday morning, also found the majority of...
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
New Jersey’s Newest $3,000 Stimulus Leaves Out Very Important Group
Everything is more expensive and all of us are hurting; Or at least everyone I talk to is. According to NewsBreak.com, groceries are approximately 10% higher and the average family has had to take $7,000 from their savings in the last year to make ends meet. There is another plan...
Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ
Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
Murphy changes his mind about NJ bear hunt after scary encounters and backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
Will the cost of gasoline ruin your Christmas in New Jersey?
Gasoline prices in New Jersey have been shooting higher lately and drivers are trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the recent uptick in the cost of gas only really represents a price wobble.
