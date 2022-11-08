ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Beach Radio

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Poll: NJ residents prefer limited casino smoking over full ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and are on board with limited smoking to certain areas of a casino, as opposed to a complete smoking ban.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey poised to reinstate black bear hunt

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to reinstate the controversial black bear hunt. Murphy says it would be a regulated hunt to control the bear population in the state. He says a recent increase in black bears puts communities, families and property at risk. Bear sightings are up 237% this year, like an aggressive encounter in Passaic County back in May. State officials say there have been dozens of aggressive encounters with people. There is plenty of opposition to the governor's plan to resume hunting. "The public is going to raise up and make it clear to the governor that he has to do the right thing, and I believe he will," said one opponent said. The proposal will be considered during a New Jersey Fish and Game Council meeting Tuesday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

