ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVW

Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
FORT KNOX, KY
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving an overturned ambulance. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It happened at Highway 41 and Watson Lane in Henderson. Officials say there were no patients in the ambulance and none of the crew members were hurt.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
daviessky.org

Daviess County Detention Center

Join one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Kentucky! The Daviess County Detention Center offers competitive pay and great benefits with an opportunity to serve your community. Employment Opportunities – Current Job Openings. Deputy Jailer – Supervises inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center, one of the largest...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber optic companies...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Kentucky woman wins $2 million in Powerball prize

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week with a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, her husband bought tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy