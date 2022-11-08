Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Video shows implosion of 3 cooling towers at Kentucky coal plant
The implosion of three 435-foot cooling towers at a shuttered Kentucky coal plant was captured by multiple cameras. The plant closed a few years ago after serving the Drakesboro region for nearly 60 years.Nov. 11, 2022.
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
WTVW
Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul odor in the city
(WEHT) - Many Evansville residents have reported a bad smell within the city limits this week. According to officials, the scent is likely going to remain until drought conditions improve.
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
Following General Election results in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Muhlenberg County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
14news.com
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving an overturned ambulance. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It happened at Highway 41 and Watson Lane in Henderson. Officials say there were no patients in the ambulance and none of the crew members were hurt.
Following General Election results in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Henderson County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
wevv.com
Former Madisonville police chief Wade Williams wins race for Kentucky State Rep.
A former Madisonville, Kentucky official has been elected as a state representative. Wade Williams won the race to represent District 4 in the Kentucky House of Representatives. As the Republican candidate on the ticket, Williams defeated his Democratic opponent Byron Hobgood with 72% of the vote. Williams announced his intent...
New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
Man shot dead after pursuit, exchange of gunfire with cop
A man was shot to death by police Friday in southern Indiana after leading several police agencies on a vehicle pursuit and firing a gun at officers, according to Indiana State Police.
daviessky.org
Daviess County Detention Center
Join one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Kentucky! The Daviess County Detention Center offers competitive pay and great benefits with an opportunity to serve your community. Employment Opportunities – Current Job Openings. Deputy Jailer – Supervises inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center, one of the largest...
14news.com
Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber optic companies...
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman wins $2 million in Powerball prize
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week with a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, her husband bought tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
Another wrongful death lawsuit filed against city of Evansville, EPD
(WEHT) - The parents of a 20-year-old who died while in custody in November of 2020 filed a federal wrongful death civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of Evansville and seven Evansville Police Department officers.
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
