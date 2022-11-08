Fort Worth — The Coleman Bluecat Football Team put up 46 points in the first half on their way to a 46-7 playoff victory Thursday Night against the Alvord Bulldogs. After a Bluecat fumble on a promising opening drive gave Alvord the ball at their own 19 yard line, three plays ensued before the ball was safely back in Coleman’s paws with a Keaton Beets fumble recovery at Alvord’s 8. Ryland Gentry then took the ball into pay dirt on the first snap, making it 8-0 after a Jadin Jackson 2-pt conversion carry with 9:37 left in the 1st.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO