Last Weekend to Shop for Operation Christmas Child
The collection date for your filled shoeboxes is Thursday, November 17th. Please bring your filled shoeboxes to the First Baptist Church or Grammer's by that date. Call Colette Tabor at 325-214-5411 if you have any questions. Have fun filling your shoeboxes!. Other than a few restrictions, the sky is the...
Jackie E. Hammonds, 84
Jackie E. Hammonds, age 84, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
LCRA AWARDS $25,000 GRANT FOR NEW LIGHTING, A/C FOR THE COLEMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY
COLEMAN, Texas – A $25,000 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority will enable the Coleman Public Library to replace outdated lighting, add water-saving toilets and install new energy-efficient heating and cooling units. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with $8,458 in matching funds from the non-profit group...
Freeze Warning Issued for Coleman County Early Saturday Morning
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Freeze Warning from 3:00 am until 8:00 am on Saturday, November 12 for Coleman County and all neighboring counties. The first freeze of the season may damage sensitive plants left unprotected. Temperatures are forecast to range between 29 and 32 degrees by early Saturday morning.
Bluekatts Named to Volleyball All-District Team
The Coleman Bluekatt volleyball team received several All-District awards for the 2022 season. Coach Stephanie Bledsoe announced the honors today. Congratulations to to these award recipients:. 1st Team All-District. Brylei Gilbreath. Alana Young. 2nd Team All-District. Katy Elder. Honorable Mention All-District. Peyton Gober. Kamyn Hale. Raelea Robinson. Academic All-District. Peyton...
Bluecats Baffle Bulldogs in Blowout Win
Fort Worth — The Coleman Bluecat Football Team put up 46 points in the first half on their way to a 46-7 playoff victory Thursday Night against the Alvord Bulldogs. After a Bluecat fumble on a promising opening drive gave Alvord the ball at their own 19 yard line, three plays ensued before the ball was safely back in Coleman’s paws with a Keaton Beets fumble recovery at Alvord’s 8. Ryland Gentry then took the ball into pay dirt on the first snap, making it 8-0 after a Jadin Jackson 2-pt conversion carry with 9:37 left in the 1st.
