San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?
A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
Steelers Upgrade DT Larry Ogunjobi on Latest Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made few notable changes to their latest injury report and the only major alteration they did make was an improvement. The team announced that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who had been dealing with a knee injury, did participate in a limited capacity. He was listed as a non-participant one day ago.
Lions’ Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week. While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can suit up and play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.
Bears Injury Report: Kindle Vildor Ruled Out for Lions Game
The Bears defense will be relying on reserves in the secondary and in their pass rush on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Kindle Vildor on Friday's final injury report is listed as out for the game after he was unable to practice Friday due to the ankle injury he suffered in pass coverage against Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.
Setting the Stage for the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-3) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-5) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 13. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be between 82 and 84 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with mostly sunny skies from 1-3 and partly sunny with showers in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph.
Darrell Taylor ‘Good to Go,’ Seahawks Near Full-Strength For Battle With Buccaneers
After being sidelined the past two weeks by a hip injury, the Seahawks will have outside linebacker Darrell Taylor back in action when they face off against the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Sunday. Returning to practice as a full participant on Wednesday, Taylor traveled with the team across the...
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
Kyle Shanahan Expects Javon Kinlaw to Return this Season
The 49ers activated four players off Injured Reserve today, and it sounds like they'll activate another one soon. Kyle Shanahan expects defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return to the playing field at some point this season after landing on I.R. with a knee injury. There even is a possibility Kinlaw will play next week in Mexico City, although playing so soon might be a bit ambitious.
Drafts Helped Cowboys Shoot Past Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are like a couple bullet trains racing in opposite directions. The Packers have lost five consecutive games to fall to 3-6. A team that’s used to playing critical games in November and December to make a push for January, their playoff hopes practically died on the first Sunday of November with a loss to the woeful Detroit Lions.
Vikings-Bills Predictions: Who Wins This Week 10 Showdown in Buffalo?
It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Sunday's huge game between the Bills (6-2) and Vikings (7-1) in western New York until we know if Josh Allen is playing or not. Allen, who practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, is listed as questionable with an elbow injury. If he plays, the Bills are maybe the best, most complete team in the NFL. He's one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the league, possessing a rare combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent. With Allen at QB, the Bills are 19-4 at home since the 2020 season, including playoffs.
Another Practice Squad WR Gets a Shot
NASHVILLE – Apparently, adding one wide receiver to the active roster might not be enough. The Tennessee Titans have two more available for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos than they have had in recent weeks, when four were in uniform. C.J. Board was one of two members...
Ravens Midseason Awards
BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — The Ravens reached the midpoint of the season poised to make a playoff run. Baltimore is 6-3 and in first place in the AFC North. Breakdown: Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores.
Falcons LBs Benched or Rested? Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Answer
During Thursday night's 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons defense struggled mightily to stop the run. Entering as a top-10 rushing defense, the Falcons allowed a season-high 232 yards on the ground, with bruising running back D'Onta Foreman leading Carolina's charge, recording 130 yards and a score on 31 carries.
New York Giants Mailbag: Odell, the Defense, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (From George B.) Concerning the...
Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview
The Hornets will run it back against the Miami Heat tonight at 8 PM EST, in Miami once again. On Thursday, the Hornets went to overtime with the Heat, after overcoming a 3rd quarter 15-point deficit. However, the Hornets still fell short, as they lost 112-117. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row and now sit with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-10.
