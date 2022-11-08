Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Happy Thanksgiving Cross Stitch Pattern
This simple cross stitch pattern is a colorful holiday greeting covered with fall leaves. Make it a little faster to stitch by working the words in a single color or two if you like, or keep all the fall colors in there for extra fun. The pattern, from Alita Designs,...
Recycled Crafts
Knit a Blanket That Looks Like a Quilt
I love the graphic nature of quilt blocks, and it’s so fun that around where I live there are some quilt blocks painted on buildings and signs as art. The Cali pattern from Berroco is the knit version of a star quilt pattern. Designed by Amy Christoffers, its worked in Garter Stitch squares (made up of triangles of different colors) and is actually pretty easy to knit.
Recycled Crafts
Plastic Canvas Christmas Ornament Patterns
Get ready to decorate your Christmas tree in style with these patterns that you can purchase over at Annie’s Craft Store. Each one is more adorable than the next. For all of them you will need standard plastic canvas making supplies. With 35 mini ornaments to choose from, you...
Recycled Crafts
Holiday Words Card with Pops of Glitter
This sweet and simple card from Laurie Wilson would be pretty easy to mass produce this year and I feel would work for anyone no matter what Holidays they celebrate. Using new dies from Tim Holtz from Sizzix she die cut the words stacked in a row, added ink blended on the panel underneath, adding the die cut icons to each word, covering them with Stickles Glitter Glue in different colors. A few dies of trees and a cloud finish off the design.
Recycled Crafts
Zipper Pouch DIY Advent Calendar Tutorial
Create a fun and unique Advent calendar for your kids! This zipper pouch Advent calendar is made up of 24 triangle zipper pouches. You can hang them from a garland or on a Christmas tree, or just pile them all in a pretty bowl. The tutorial includes three sizes of pouches – 2.5″, 3.5″, and 4.5″ – to fit different sizes of Advent treats. You can find the tutorial over at Bombshell Bling.
Recycled Crafts
Hello Fall Pennants Layout
I love all the colorful, tall pennants Nathalie created on this Hello Fall Layout! Using lots of different pattern papers she cut long strips in slightly different widths and lengths, cutting a fish tail at each end to add across the layout. (What a great way to use up long scraps of paper!) Across the top is the title, a circle photo and clusters of fall embellishments.
Recycled Crafts
Autumn Layout using Nuvo Drops 2 Ways
Nuvo Drops are a thick liquid that comes in a squeeze style bottle that are usually used to add decorative drops of color and shine to paper crafting projects but Sara wanted to use them in a different way. For her beautiful Autumn layout she scraped the Nuvo Drops across the background as well as across some white cardstock and then die cut leaves from it for some pretty shimmery fall leaves.
Miranda Lambert Gleams in Satin Minidress & Sparkling Green Sandals at BMI Country Awards 2022
Miranda Lambert had everyone seeing green at the 2022 BMI Country Awards. The “Only Prettier” singer attended the event, held at BMI on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert wore a custom minidress from Safiyaa, with long sleeves and a two-tone palette. Her dress featured a black skirt and sleeves, with an emerald green satin bodice.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a 3D Christmas Throw Pillow
As soon as I saw this 3D Christmas throw pillow pattern that can be purchased over at Annie’s Craft Store I knew I would be writing about it. What a unique and beautiful design!. Available in both print and a downloadable pattern, it is written for a confident beginner....
Recycled Crafts
How to Build a Lego Night Light
This fun Lego night light is a great project for kids to make any time, but it’s especially fun for holidays that have to do with light such as Diwali or the winter solstice. Or just give this to the kids as a challenge on a rainy or snowy...
Recycled Crafts
Nature Watercolor Spray Art
Gather some of the falling leaves or other natural materials and make these colorful and super easy watercolor spray art projects. They use liquid watercolor (which you can buy or make yourself) and you can use anything as a resist, including natural materials, play feathers, other small objects from around the house, basically whatever you have handy can be a part of this art experiment.
AOL Corp
Drew Barrymore's universally flattering Flower Beauty lipstick is on sale — for $6
Is there anything Drew Barrymore can't do? She acts, designs gorgeous frying pans, wins over the hearts of millions and she's also really good at creating quality beauty products. Her Flower Beauty line is one of our favorites and not only because her name is attached to it. These exceptional offerings are cruelty-free, accessible and fun, too! They're also affordable. In fact, the Flower lipstick we like best — the universally flattering Buttercup shade — is on sale for only six bucks.
In Style
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
1 Day Left! Shop Early Access Black Friday Deals From Kohl’s
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. No need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start shopping Black Friday deals. They've already begun — but they'll be gone again soon! The Kohl's early access Black Friday deals are only available for a limited […]
rsvplive.ie
Money expert says to make Christmas ham in the slow cooker
We’re all looking for ways to cut costs this Christmas and money saving expert Santis O’Garro is sharing her top saving tips ahead of the most wonderful (and expensive) time of the year. It’s no secret that the ongoing energy crisis means it’s time to revaluate how and...
Watch as this woman removes rings stuck on her fingers for 15 years
A video showcased this Sunday on the social media platform TikTok shows a woman getting rings removed from her fingers. What’s unique about this case is that the jewelry had been there for 15 years. The clip is shared by @jewelleryforever. Three rings make it hard to cut. "Because...
a-z-animals.com
Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus
Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!
thepioneerwoman.com
Glimpses Of A Cowboy Closet
The day my father-in-law Chuck passed away, I found myself in his closet with Ladd and my brother-in-law, Tim. The two brothers had things to discuss and decisions to make, and I was there to help. Instead of being helpful, though, I found myself getting emotional over how much his closet spoke not just to Pa-Pa's daily life, but his way of life.
Comments / 0