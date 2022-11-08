Read full article on original website
Nick Saban has plan to stop opposing fans from rushing the field
Nick Saban feels there is one foolproof plan to stop opposing fans from rushing the field after defeating the Crimson Tide. Alabama players and coaches have had to navigate through a sea of opposing fans twice this season after suffering losses to LSU and Tennessee. Each event has had its fair share of intense moments with Jermaine Burton allegedly striking a Tennessee fan and Saban being approached by an LSU fan with close fists. On “Hey Coach” Thursday he said Alabama has to do one thing to keep opposing fans in the stands.
Alabama lands two defensive players as semifinalists for Lott IMPACT Trophy
Another organization has announced its semifinalists for a national award in college football. According to the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, Alabama football has two defensive players as semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy this season. The IMPACT honor, named after Ronnie Lott, goes to the student-athletes that best demonstrate the qualities of the I.M.P.A.C.T., which are integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity on and off the field.
Nick Saban explains why he’s been calmer than usual this season at Alabama
He has been known for his intensity in practices, games, and interviews, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been much calmer than usual this season. Crimson Tide fans became accustomed to seeing him chew assistant coaches out on the sidelines, breaking a few headshots, getting into his players’ faces to drive home points, and having the team match his energy. The 71-year-old has not acted the same during the last two years. Saban has become nicer to media pundits, he’s not as demanding of assistants, and he’s brought a different style in coaching players. People saw the rough and tough Saban win five national championships from 2009 to 2017, and propelled guys into men. Tide fans have not responded well to this nicer version of Saban. The college football landscape is wondering if he has lost his competitive fire. On Thursday, Saban explained why he has taken a new approach to coach.
Alabama’s run defense will be the X-factor in matchup against Ole Miss
Alabama football is 1-2 in its three road games against Southeastern Conference opponents. The Crimson Tide’s run defense was an issue in its two losses. Alabama allowed 182 rushing yards versus Tennessee and 185 yards against LSU. Both teams totaled two rushing touchdowns apiece. Arkansas lost to the Tide at home; however, the Razorbacks collected 187 yards rushing with two scores. Alabama enters Saturday’s meeting with Ole Miss as the third-worst SEC defense against the run, averaging 185 yards per game. Mississippi, on the other hand, carries the SEC’s No. 1 rushing offense with 267.4 yards per game. Quinshon Judkins, a native of Pike Road, Ala., is having an impactful freshman season. He leads the Rebels with 1,034 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
Alabama Football: Tide needs to shut some people up on Saturday
Based on a Wednesday night perusal of several Crimson Tide message boards, the funk caused by the OT loss to LSU still lingers. The opinions of Alabama football fans vary, but the most outspoken Crimson Tide fans appear to be on the side of ‘Alabama has serious problems in its football program.’
Alabama Football: Focusing on the game at hand
Alabama Football faces a rare scenario in which it is no longer in legitimate playoff or SEC championship contention in the second week of November. The Crimson Tide would need outside help just to win its own division. Even if it wins the rest of its games, Bama would need LSU to lose twice to regain control of the SEC West.
Nick Saban feels Alabama missed out by not recruiting Quinshon Judkins
Nick Saban feels the Crimson missed out by not offering and recruiting former three-star running back and Ole Miss’ freshman star, Quinshon Judkins. Judkins has burst onto the scene in Oxford. The former Pike Road High School star and Alabama native has 1,036 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on the season. He leads the SEC in rushing scores.
Brayson Hubbard named Mississippi 6A Mr. Football
Alabama 2023 athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard was named the Mississippi class 6A Mr. Football Thursday. Hubbard attends Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi, and he garners a three-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plays on both sides of the football for Ocean Springs, but the Crimson Tide plan to line him up at safety.
Alabama continues prep work for Mississippi Rebels
Alabama football continued its prep work for Mississippi on Wednesday. After a loss to LSU, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide look to right the ship against the Rebels. A few players spoke during media availability and this team has a lot to play for. Alabama has an opportunity to grab the keys from LSU for the SEC West if the Tigers lose to Arkansas and Texas A&M. Lane Kiffin looks to be the third former Saban assistant to beat him.
Joel Klatt of FOX is not buying ‘the dynasty’ is dead’ talk for Alabama
People have been discussing ‘the dynasty is dead’ for Alabama since its second loss of the season to LSU, but one national media pundit is not buying it. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports is choosing not to take the bait. He thinks Alabama is ‘still going to be Alabama.’ The Crimson Tide has a chance to get in the SEC Championship Game if it wins out and LSU loses to Arkansas and Texas A&M. It is a long shot for the Tide, but we have seen crazier things in college football. ESPN is giving Alabama a 17 percent chance of making the CFP.
Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama
Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
Alabama kicker Will Reichard named a semifinalist for Lou Groza Award
The University of Alabama football program has fielded good placekickers, but will it gain its first Lou Groza Award winner?. Will Reichard, a senior from Hoover, Ala., is one of 20 semifinalists selected for the nation’s top kicker honor. The announcement came Thursday morning from the Palm Beach Sports...
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs named a finalist for the Hornung Award
Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs was selected as a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday. Gibbs is one of four finalists for the Hornung and is joined by Jack Colletto (Oregon State), Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) and Will Shipley (Clemson) to make up the group. DeVonta Smith became the Crimson Tide’s first and only recipient of the award when he took home the hardware at the end of the 2020 season.
Nick Saban addresses former QB Greg McElroy’s concerns over the program
Alabama is in a strange spot since its loss to LSU last weekend. For the first time in a long while, there are outside questions from the media surrounding the program’s future which would easily be dismissed in the past. The Crimson Tide’s former quarterback and national champion, Greg McElroy, detailed some of his concerns on his podcast Always College Football.
Alabama kicker Will Reichard makes program history
Will Reichard has served as one of the most consistent players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama. He stands alone in program history for the most points scored all time. Reichard, a native of Hoover, Ala., has 388 career points since arriving on campus as a three-star in the 2019 class. Leigh Tiffin, Jeremy Shelley, Van Tiffin, Philip Doyle, Michael Proctor, and Peter Kim were some of the best kickers in Crimson Tide history. Reichard has surpassed all of them with his latest feat.
Lane Kiffin Reveals What Relationship With Nick Saban Is Like
Another massive game in the SEC West is on the horizon. No. 11 Ole Miss is set to host No. 9 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in a game that has major implications for the conference and the College Football Playoff. No, it's not the winner-take-all game that some wanted it...
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Moundville, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
