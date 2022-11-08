He has been known for his intensity in practices, games, and interviews, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been much calmer than usual this season. Crimson Tide fans became accustomed to seeing him chew assistant coaches out on the sidelines, breaking a few headshots, getting into his players’ faces to drive home points, and having the team match his energy. The 71-year-old has not acted the same during the last two years. Saban has become nicer to media pundits, he’s not as demanding of assistants, and he’s brought a different style in coaching players. People saw the rough and tough Saban win five national championships from 2009 to 2017, and propelled guys into men. Tide fans have not responded well to this nicer version of Saban. The college football landscape is wondering if he has lost his competitive fire. On Thursday, Saban explained why he has taken a new approach to coach.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO