City offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, to observe Veterans Day. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 14, at 8:30 A. M. For after-hours emergencies for electric, water or sewer service ONLY, please call 740-695-1410 to connect with the City’s answering service. (We ask that you no longer call 740-695-0123 to report utility problems.)

1 DAY AGO