Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
The US monthly budget deficit dropped to $88 billion in October, down 47% for the year
CNN — The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $88 billion in October, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. That's 47% lower than the October 2021 deficit of $165 billion and just below economists' expectations of $90 billion, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv. During October, which is...
WRAL
Home prices rose almost everywhere in the US this summer
CNN — In case you needed more evidence of how much home prices have skyrocketed: Even as the housing market was cooling over the summer, prices still rose in 98% of US markets, according to a new report. From July through September, home prices increased in 181 out of...
WRAL
The US-China climate deal was a rare bright spot in an otherwise thorny relationship. Should it be mended?
CNN — One of the biggest surprises at last year's United Nations climate summit came in the form of a handshake. US climate envoy John Kerry and his China counterpart Xie Zhenhua did so at COP26 in Glasgow as they announced a commitment to cooperate on the climate crisis. The countries vowed to work together to reduce their fossil fuel emissions, and China pledged to release a plan to slash its emissions of methane -- a powerful planet-warming gas -- which it delivered on this week.
WRAL
Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall
CNN — FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will...
WRAL
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
CNN — Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software...
WRAL
In less than a week, Sam Bankman-Fried's $16 billion fortune evaporated
CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called "one of history's greatest-ever destructions of wealth."
WRAL
Average long-term US mortgage rate back above 7% this week
WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate returned to the 20-year highs of two weeks ago when rates breached 7% for the first time since 2002. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate rose to 7.08% from 6.95% last week. A year ago the average rate was 2.98%.
WRAL
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy
CNN — Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7 from 59.9 in October....
CALDARA | Jared Polis — election night loser
One of the biggest losers in Colorado's election was Jared Polis. Conventional wisdom was Polis would be reelected governor, but maybe one or two of the other constitutional seats would go Republican, perhaps Secretary of State and/or Treasurer. But most importantly, the wisdom said Republicans would make measurable gains in the State House and Senate. ...
Comments / 0