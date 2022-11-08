CNN — One of the biggest surprises at last year's United Nations climate summit came in the form of a handshake. US climate envoy John Kerry and his China counterpart Xie Zhenhua did so at COP26 in Glasgow as they announced a commitment to cooperate on the climate crisis. The countries vowed to work together to reduce their fossil fuel emissions, and China pledged to release a plan to slash its emissions of methane -- a powerful planet-warming gas -- which it delivered on this week.

